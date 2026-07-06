Bhubaneswar Cyber Crime & EOW Cops Arrest Youth For Circulating 'Obscene', AI Generated Content Targeting PM, Odisha CM
A case was registered and probe initiated by Odisha Police against a youth on the basis of a Cyber Police Station report, says Satyajit Rout.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested for allegedly circulating video using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make objectionable comments about Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The youth, Biswajit Sahu (22) of Nuasahi under Jagatpur police station in Cuttack district, had shared the AI-generated video — containing abusive language and "misleading" information — on social media.
This action was initiated by Bhubaneswar Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police Station. An iPhone and other digital evidence has been collected from the youth. He was sent to jail after court proceedings yesterday (Sunday), Cyber Police Station ACP Suchismita Das said in a press conference.
ACP Das said, "The Instagram account was found to have uploaded and circulated AI generated/morphed photos and reels targeting the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. It contained obscene language, vulgar gestures and defamatory content. The youth has been arrested after the complaint."
According to the police, on June 4, Cyber Police Station, during its regular social media "patrol", found that an Instagram account named "Biswa" was posting objectionable content. including photos morphed using AI that targeted the CM, which also contained obscene language and gestures, and defamatory content.
A case (No. 101/2026) was registered on the basis of the social media patrol report and an investigation initiated. "During the investigation, it was found that the youth running the Instagram account, Biswajit, had shared many videos with common people abusing the CM. He used obscene language and displayed photos of the CM and the PM in an offensive manner through digital means. He collected these photos from the Internet, edited them and used them as thumbnails to attract an audience," said ACP Das.
The police also said Sahu did this with the intent of damaging the reputation of the CM through digital means, and to mislead the youth. They also warned citizens, saying disrespect shown to any individual by making such AI videos will incur police action.
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