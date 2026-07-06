ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Cyber ​​Crime & EOW Cops Arrest Youth For Circulating 'Obscene', AI Generated Content Targeting PM, Odisha CM

Biswajit Sahu, a youth was arrested by Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police for allegedly circulating AI-generated morphed and obscene content targeting the PM and CM of Odisha ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested for allegedly circulating video using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make objectionable comments about Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The youth, Biswajit Sahu (22) of Nuasahi under Jagatpur police station in Cuttack district, had shared the AI-generated video — containing abusive language and "misleading" information — on social media.

This action was initiated by Bhubaneswar Cyber ​​Crime and Economic Offences Police Station. An iPhone and other digital evidence has been collected from the youth. He was sent to jail after court proceedings yesterday (Sunday), Cyber ​​Police Station ACP Suchismita Das said in a press conference.

ACP Das said, "The Instagram account was found to have uploaded and circulated AI generated/morphed photos and reels targeting the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. It contained obscene language, vulgar gestures and defamatory content. The youth has been arrested after the complaint."