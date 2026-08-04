ETV Bharat / state

CWG Bronze Medallist Seema Kaliraman Accorded Grand Welcome In Bhiwani, Eyes Asian Games And LA Olympics Glory

Bhiwani: Commonwealth Games bronze medal winner Seema Kaliraman received a great reception on Monday when she came to Bhiwani after winning her medal in the Commonwealth Games, as hundreds of sports lovers, citizens, and social organisation members gathered together to appreciate the success of the discus thrower.

The daughter-in-law of Dinod village of the district, Seema Kaliraman, reached the city amidst the beating of drums, garlanding, and applause from the crowd after clinching the medal for India in the women's discus throw category.

Overwhelmed with the warm reception she received, Kaliraman thanked the city people and said that this was an accomplishment for the whole country. She assured that her success would motivate the youth of the city to venture into the athletics field. Though Bhiwani is well-known as a strong state in boxing, the success of the athlete will motivate the youth to take interest in athletics, especially the discus throw category.

Her motivation was revealed when she pointed out that the reason why she participates in sports events is to encourage the younger generation of sports lovers to represent India in the international arena and win medals for the country.