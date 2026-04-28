C V Anand Appointed As Telangana's New DGP; To Take Charge On May 1
The current DGP B Shivadhar Reddy will retire on April 30. The newly appointed C V Anand will be the third full-time DGP of Telangana
Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: C V Anand has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) of Telangana, a government order stated on Tuesday. The current DGP B Shivadhar Reddy will retire on April 30.
Earlier, the UPSC sent a list of IPS officers eligible for the post of DGP to the state government. Along with CV Anand, Vinayak Prabhakar Apte and Soumya Mishra of the 1994 batch are included in it. Subsequently, the government has appointed CV Anand, the senior-most of these three, as DGP.
While the details of senior officers of the state were sent to the UPSC, sources said that the committee discussed the confidential reports related to the IPS officers in the list at length.
C V Anand served in various positions in the state for a long time, starting from ASP to the DG rank. Earlier, he was also made the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police.
Since the formation of Telangana, six people have served as DGPs, but only two have served as full-time DGPs. Anurag Sharma, who served as the first DGP of Telangana, initially worked as an interim DGP and was later appointed as a full-time DGP on November 13, 2015, through the UPSC.
After his tenure till November 12, 2017, Mahender Reddy took over as the interim DGP. Later, he was also appointed as the full-time DGP through the UPSC and served till December 2022. Anjani Kumar, Ravi Gupta, Jitender, and the current DGP Shivdhar Reddy served as DGPs on an interim basis.
The newly appointed C V Anand will be the third full-time DGP of Telangana.