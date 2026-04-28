ETV Bharat / state

C V Anand Appointed As Telangana's New DGP; To Take Charge On May 1

Hyderabad: C V Anand has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) of Telangana, a government order stated on Tuesday. The current DGP B Shivadhar Reddy will retire on April 30.

Earlier, the UPSC sent a list of IPS officers eligible for the post of DGP to the state government. Along with CV Anand, Vinayak Prabhakar Apte and Soumya Mishra of the 1994 batch are included in it. Subsequently, the government has appointed CV Anand, the senior-most of these three, as DGP.

While the details of senior officers of the state were sent to the UPSC, sources said that the committee discussed the confidential reports related to the IPS officers in the list at length.