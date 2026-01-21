ETV Bharat / state

Cutting Across Party Lines, Six UP Legislators Score Zero In Utilizing Local Area Development Funds

By Om Prakash

Hyderabad: Putting a big question mark on their role as public servants, six legislators in Uttar Pradesh have been found not to have utilised their Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund at all for the fiscal year 2024-25. These legislators cut across party lines.

These include Shamli MLA Prasanna Kumar of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan of Samajwadi Party (SP), Unnao's Purwa MLA Anil Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahoba Sadar MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami of BJP, Prayagraj's Phulpur MLA Deepak Patel of BJP and Azamgarh's Phulpur-Pawayi MLA Ramakant Yadav of SP. Yadav is currently in jail.

Their names surfaced during a probe by the Rural Development Department looking into the effectiveness of the MLALAD scheme for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Presently, the MLAs in Uttar Pradesh MLAs receive Rs 5 crore annually for the development of their constituencies.

The six legislators that were found to have spent nothing at all were followed by 10 MLAs with poor performance of having spent only less than Rs 1 crore out of the Rs 5 crore allocated to them. Among them, Unnao’s Safipur MLA Bamba Lal approved only Rs 2 lakh for expenditure. Meanwhile, Sidhauli MLA Manish Rawat, Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, Mungra Badshahpur MLA Pankaj Singh, Varanasi North MLA Ravindra Jaiswal, Ballia MLA Daya Shankar Singh, Machhlishahr MLA Dr. Ragini, Bhognipur MLA Rakesh Sachan, Jakhania MLA Bedi, Jaunpur MLA Girish Chandra Yadav and Aligarh City MLA Mukta Sanjeev Raja have not got works done even to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

However, Sultanpur MLA Vinod Singh has utilised the maximum funds for development by spending Rs 9.35 crore, which included funds released for 2023-24 that had remained unspent. The others who have utilised their MLALAD funds properly include Baghpat MLA Yogesh Dhama (Rs 6.95 crore), Rasra MLA Umashankar Singh (Rs 6.84 crore), Hamirpur MLA Dr. Manoj Kumar Prajapati (Rs 6.45 crore), Campierganj MLA Fateh Bahadur (Rs 6.28 crore), Muradnagar MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi (Rs 6.27 crore), Pratappur MLA Vijima Yadav (Rs 6.13 crore), Harraiya MLA Ajay Singh (Rs 5.90 crore), Lucknow North MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora (Rs 5.88 crore) and Sirsaganj MLA Sarvesh Singh (Rs 5.8 crore).

Data uploaded on the Rural Development Department's portal shows that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs are leading the list of those who have not spent anything from their MLALAD allocation. Four BJP MLAs, one each from the RLD and SP, have not spent anything.

Meanwhile, seven BJP MLAs, two from SP and one from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Subhaspa) have spent up to Rs 70 lakh. MLAs from the ruling party also lead in using the maximum funds. Seven BJP MLAs have used the funds released in 2024-25, along with the remaining funds from the previous year for public works. Two SP MLAs are also included in this list. Meanwhile, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, Umashankar Singh, has spent the entire fund allocated to him.

ETV Bharat reached out to some of the legislators for their views on the utilisation of MLALAD funds. Rakesh Goswami, the MLA from Mahoba Sadar, disclosed, "All the proposals I received were sent to the relevant departments three to four months ago, and work is underway at most locations. I have personally visited several villages to inspect the work. There has been no negligence in the use of the MLALAD fund. Of the total Rs. 5 crore, only Rs. 4,84,900 currently remains to be used. The funds have been used for public welfare development projects."

Similarly, the RLD MLA from Shamli Sadar, Prasanna Choudhary, claimed that some of the tenders have already been placed while some are pending. "This includes a drain in the Kandela Industrial Area worth Rs 10 lakh. Two schools have been given Rs 5 lakh each for which paperwork is being completed. My funds have almost been fully utilised for public welfare projects. Problems arise at many places because the funds aren't sufficient for a project of a large scale."