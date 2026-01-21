ETV Bharat / state

Cuttack Cyber Police Bust Sextortion Racket, Five Held, Mastermind On The Run

Cuttack: In a major breakthrough, the Cuttack Cyber Police have busted an online blackmail and sextortion racket, arresting five persons from Odisha’s Jajpur district and seizing cash, gold and silver jewellery, bank documents and mobile phones, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests followed a complaint by a 72-year-old retired government employee from Cuttack, who alleged that cyber criminals befriended him on Facebook and later trapped him through video calls and threats, siphoning off nearly Rs 88 lakh over a year, officials said.

During the investigation, cyber police seized around Rs 14 lakh in cash, Rs 5 lakh frozen in bank accounts, and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 6 lakh. Several bank passbooks, credit cards and six mobile phones were also seized.

According to police, the main accused, Saroj Jena of Jajpur, who is currently absconding, operated multiple fake social media accounts. In 2025, he allegedly took Rs 1.48 lakh from the victim on the pretext of medical treatment and returned the amount two months later, further gaining the elderly man’s trust. Subsequently, the accused secretly recorded obscene videos during WhatsApp video calls and threatened to circulate them unless money was paid, which led to repeated extortion.

The five arrested accused have been produced before a local court, and further investigation is underway to trace other links of the racket and nab the mastermind, police said. Citizens, particularly senior citizens, have been advised to remain cautious while interacting with unknown persons on social media.