Cuttack Cyber Police Bust Sextortion Racket, Five Held, Mastermind On The Run
Five arrested in Odisha sextortion case after cyber police uncover a social media blackmail racket targeting a senior citizen.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Cuttack: In a major breakthrough, the Cuttack Cyber Police have busted an online blackmail and sextortion racket, arresting five persons from Odisha’s Jajpur district and seizing cash, gold and silver jewellery, bank documents and mobile phones, police said on Tuesday.
The arrests followed a complaint by a 72-year-old retired government employee from Cuttack, who alleged that cyber criminals befriended him on Facebook and later trapped him through video calls and threats, siphoning off nearly Rs 88 lakh over a year, officials said.
During the investigation, cyber police seized around Rs 14 lakh in cash, Rs 5 lakh frozen in bank accounts, and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 6 lakh. Several bank passbooks, credit cards and six mobile phones were also seized.
According to police, the main accused, Saroj Jena of Jajpur, who is currently absconding, operated multiple fake social media accounts. In 2025, he allegedly took Rs 1.48 lakh from the victim on the pretext of medical treatment and returned the amount two months later, further gaining the elderly man’s trust. Subsequently, the accused secretly recorded obscene videos during WhatsApp video calls and threatened to circulate them unless money was paid, which led to repeated extortion.
The five arrested accused have been produced before a local court, and further investigation is underway to trace other links of the racket and nab the mastermind, police said. Citizens, particularly senior citizens, have been advised to remain cautious while interacting with unknown persons on social media.
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh said the accused blackmailed the elderly man using obscene videos and extorted money in multiple instalments over a year. “Fearing humiliation, the victim paid around Rs 88 lakh,” he said, adding that recovering the entire amount at one go is difficult as the money was taken in phases.
Acting on the Police Commissioner’s directions, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Satyajit Das conducted raids in Jajpur and Bhubaneswar, leading to the arrests. The search for the prime accused, Saroj Jena, is continuing. Besides cash and jewellery, two vehicles were also seized.
Emphasising zero tolerance towards sextortion, Commissioner Singh urged people not to befriend strangers online and to report such crimes immediately to the 1930 cyber helpline or the nearest police station. “Sextortion is a serious cybercrime that deeply affects a victim’s mental health and reputation. People should not be afraid to come forward. The police will act firmly while ensuring the victim’s identity is protected,” he said.
