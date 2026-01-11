ETV Bharat / state

Customs Officials At Chennai Airport Get Body Cameras For Frisking Flyers

Chennai: A new procedure requiring customs officials to wear body cameras while frisking flyers has been implemented at the Chennai International Airport.

The Union Finance Ministry had ordered that the frisking of international flyers and their baggage be conducted respectfully. However, complaints of customs officers behaving improperly and using derogatory language were received from some airports, prompting the Centre to issue instructions that body-worn cameras be used to record all inspection procedures.

This camera will record all conversations between officers and passengers, as well as the entire inspection procedure. The recordings will be stored in the camera with the date and time.

The scheme was first introduced in South India at the Bengaluru International Airport. Following its implementation at Chennai Airport, plans are afoot to extend it to Trichy, Coimbatore and Madurai airports.