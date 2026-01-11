Customs Officials At Chennai Airport Get Body Cameras For Frisking Flyers
Published : January 11, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Chennai: A new procedure requiring customs officials to wear body cameras while frisking flyers has been implemented at the Chennai International Airport.
The Union Finance Ministry had ordered that the frisking of international flyers and their baggage be conducted respectfully. However, complaints of customs officers behaving improperly and using derogatory language were received from some airports, prompting the Centre to issue instructions that body-worn cameras be used to record all inspection procedures.
This camera will record all conversations between officers and passengers, as well as the entire inspection procedure. The recordings will be stored in the camera with the date and time.
The scheme was first introduced in South India at the Bengaluru International Airport. Following its implementation at Chennai Airport, plans are afoot to extend it to Trichy, Coimbatore and Madurai airports.
Initially, eight body cameras have been provided at Chennai Airport, and according to customs department sources, 24 more cameras will be provided soon.
Customs officials frisking customers via Green and Red Channels at Chennai Airport will be equipped with the cameras. Through these, everything, including the questions asked by the officials, passengers' replies and baggage inspection, will be recorded. This is expected to increase transparency in customs inspections.
Customs officials said strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing is found on the part of the passengers or if any allegations are made against on-duty officers.
