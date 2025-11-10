ETV Bharat / state

Customs Nab Two People At Bengaluru Airport, Seize Exotic Wildlife Species And Rs 1 Cr Ganja

The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, after they were seized with exotic wildlife species and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 10, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Customs officials have arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru district of Karnataka and seized exotic wildlife species from them, officials said on Monday.

In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species, including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill. "The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added.

In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said on the same day, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by its officers at the Kempegowda International Airport, and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 1.04 crore was seized from the passenger. Subsequently, the passenger has been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985, it added.

Also Read:

  1. Telangana's EAGLE Team Seizes 500 kg Of Ganja In Jharkhand
  2. Koraput Police Arrest Five Hardcore Criminals For Ganja Trafficking And Arms Possession

TAGGED:

CUSTOMS
BENGALURU AIRPORT
GANJA SEIZED AT BENGALURU AIRPORT
KEMPEGOWDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.