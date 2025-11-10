Customs Nab Two People At Bengaluru Airport, Seize Exotic Wildlife Species And Rs 1 Cr Ganja
The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, after they were seized with exotic wildlife species and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: Customs officials have arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru district of Karnataka and seized exotic wildlife species from them, officials said on Monday.
In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species, including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill. "The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added.
In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said on the same day, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by its officers at the Kempegowda International Airport, and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 1.04 crore was seized from the passenger. Subsequently, the passenger has been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985, it added.
