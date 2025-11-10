ETV Bharat / state

Customs Nab Two People At Bengaluru Airport, Seize Exotic Wildlife Species And Rs 1 Cr Ganja

Bengaluru: Customs officials have arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru district of Karnataka and seized exotic wildlife species from them, officials said on Monday.

In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species, including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill. "The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added.