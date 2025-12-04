ETV Bharat / state

Customs Foils Bid To Smuggle 11 Endangered Birds at Kochi Airport, Couple Arrested

Ernakulam: An attempt to smuggle 11 endangered birds into the country was foiled at the Kochi international airport on Thursday, Customs officials said. According to Customs, the birds were seized from the baggage of a family consisting of a husband, wife, and their seven-year-old son, hailing from Malappuram.

A check by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) led to the recovery of 11 live birds. The couple, who arrived in Kochi via Kuala Lumpur from Thailand, were intercepted after customs officers grew suspicious during inspection. A detailed examination of their baggage exposed the attempt to traffic the protected species.

Customs said that the seized birds are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Transporting such species from their native habitats to another country is a severe violation of international wildlife protection laws, they said.