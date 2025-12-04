Customs Foils Bid To Smuggle 11 Endangered Birds at Kochi Airport, Couple Arrested
The customs officials have arrested and the seized birds have been handed over to the Forest Department.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
Ernakulam: An attempt to smuggle 11 endangered birds into the country was foiled at the Kochi international airport on Thursday, Customs officials said. According to Customs, the birds were seized from the baggage of a family consisting of a husband, wife, and their seven-year-old son, hailing from Malappuram.
A check by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) led to the recovery of 11 live birds. The couple, who arrived in Kochi via Kuala Lumpur from Thailand, were intercepted after customs officers grew suspicious during inspection. A detailed examination of their baggage exposed the attempt to traffic the protected species.
Customs said that the seized birds are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Transporting such species from their native habitats to another country is a severe violation of international wildlife protection laws, they said.
The arrested couple and the seized birds have been handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Malayattoor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Karthik said, “An inquiry has been initiated, and legal action will be taken against the couple following the preliminary investigation.”
According to CITES provisions, live animals seized from international trafficking must be repatriated to their country of origin. Consequently, Customs officials stated that the Forest Department will provide necessary primary medical care and quarantine to the birds before sending them back to their native country, Thailand, by air.
Customs had previously arrested passengers attempting similar smuggling operations from Thailand in Kochi. Investigations have indicated the presence of organised syndicates involved in trafficking rare birds from Thailand. In a similar case last December, Thiruvananthapuram natives Bindu and Sharath were arrested, allegedly acting as carriers for a fee of Rs 75,000. The 14 rare birds seized from them were also repatriated to Thailand.
Following the latest arrest, Customs and the Forest Department have intensified their probe into the international syndicates operating behind these smuggling attempts.
