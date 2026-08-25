Customers Limit Purchases Due To Soaring Onion Prices In Malda, Urge Govt's Intervention
Traders say low yield and a demand-supply gap have pushed the wholesale prices from Rs 16 to Rs 45 in three months, reports Abhishek Saha.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the festive season, soaring onion prices, followed by sugar, have left everyone in the lurch. With prices hovering between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kilogram across various markets in West Bengal's Malda, customers are limiting their purchases and urging government intervention.
A visit by ETV Bharat to a cold storage facility in Chanchal revealed vast quantities of stored onions. Traders claim that recent rains have damaged the crop, leading to a drop in market supply and increased prices in wholesale and retail markets.
According to wholesale traders, onion prices were significantly lower three months ago, when large quantities were sold at Rs 15 or Rs 16 per kilogram.
However, the situation has changed recently, as the new harvest was affected by rain, leading to a slight drop in market supply. The soaring prices are mainly due to the supply-demand gap. Currently, onions are reaching the Chanchal market from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, resulting in higher transportation costs.
Added to this are labour wages and other incidental expenses, driving up wholesale prices. The wholesale price of onions in Chanchal is approximately Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kilogram.
As the retail price has increased to Rs 50 to Rs 60, many consumers are purchasing smaller quantities compared to what they used to buy.
Wholesale trader Razzak Ali said prices have skyrocketed due to low yield. "We are selling onions at Rs 45 a kilo in the wholesale market. Retailers are selling them at Rs 55. The government needs to intervene. Prices of essential items, from sugar to onions, are going up," he added.
Ajay Singh, a retailer, said, "We buy onions at Rs 45 and sell at Rs 55 per kilogram. Onion prices will likely keep rising. People are buying fewer onions than before. If they need a kilogram, they are buying half the quantity."
Shivkumar Agarwal, a customer, said he was shocked to know about the price of onions. "Onions are a daily necessity, just like other vegetables. But higher prices are forcing us to buy smaller quantities. I urge the government to control market rates and provide relief to the common people," he added.
Subal Saha, a hotel owner, said, "We require 20 to 25 kilograms of onions daily. Given the current prices, we are restricting it to 10 to 15 kilograms. Since onions are essential for the hotel, we have no other choice. As we cannot simply hike food prices overnight, we are compelled to buy them at the higher rate. The government must step in."
Prangopal Poddar, chairman of Chanchal Merchants' Association, said, "Rainfall impacted onion yields and supply, causing prices to rise. However, if the government steps up monitoring to curb hoarding and artificial price hikes, and ensures an adequate supply of onions, prices can be reigned in."
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