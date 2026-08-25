ETV Bharat / state

Customers Limit Purchases Due To Soaring Onion Prices In Malda, Urge Govt's Intervention

Kolkata: Ahead of the festive season, soaring onion prices, followed by sugar, have left everyone in the lurch. With prices hovering between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kilogram across various markets in West Bengal's Malda, customers are limiting their purchases and urging government intervention.

A visit by ETV Bharat to a cold storage facility in Chanchal revealed vast quantities of stored onions. Traders claim that recent rains have damaged the crop, leading to a drop in market supply and increased prices in wholesale and retail markets.

According to wholesale traders, onion prices were significantly lower three months ago, when large quantities were sold at Rs 15 or Rs 16 per kilogram.

However, the situation has changed recently, as the new harvest was affected by rain, leading to a slight drop in market supply. The soaring prices are mainly due to the supply-demand gap. Currently, onions are reaching the Chanchal market from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, resulting in higher transportation costs.

Added to this are labour wages and other incidental expenses, driving up wholesale prices. The wholesale price of onions in Chanchal is approximately Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kilogram.

As the retail price has increased to Rs 50 to Rs 60, many consumers are purchasing smaller quantities compared to what they used to buy.