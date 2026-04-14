ETV Bharat / state

Customer Complaints Over Vendor Security Cloud PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Despite a steady progress of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir, lack of security to consumers from empanelled vendors in Jammu and Kashmir has cast shadow over installation of rooftop solar power systems under the flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024.

Several consumers have filed complaints against vendors in Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (DISCOMs) for swindling their loans without installing the rooftop system.

Aftab Ahmad, a consumer from Srinagar, took loan under the scheme from Jammu and Kashmir Bank in November last year, hoping that his electricity bill will come down to zero. But today Ahmad and 54 other customers are still paying hefty power bills besides bank loans with interest while being deprived from solar power.

Solar panels mounted on a rooftop of a house in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“We are awaiting installation of a rooftop system for a year from our vendor, 'Eco Energy World', who took away our loan amount but didn't install the system. The bank credited our loans into the vendor’s account after we signed bank documents. We are paying EMIs with interest without having any installations,” he told ETV Bharat.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has empanelled more than 300 vendors on the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE)’s national portal for installation of rooftops. According to the empanelment rules, a vendor is bound to install the system within a month, failing which the DISCOMs can take penal action after consumers file grievances.

The KPDCL, which first recommended suspension of the defaulting vendor from the national portal, has also urged the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch to investigate and take necessary action against him after it received “multiple grave complaints” from consumers.

“You are kindly requested to look into the matter and take necessary steps so that the person is unable to proceed forward with his appalling nature of complaints. Further, you are also requested that all his bank accounts (savings as well as current) are scrutinised on priority and action as applicable under relevant law be taken against the said person so as to safeguard the interests of the public at large,” Managing Director KPDCL Mahmood Ahmad Shah wrote to SSP Crime Branch Kashmir in March this year.