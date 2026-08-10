ETV Bharat / state

Custody Death Of Trinamool Congress Worker: Halishahar IC 'Closed', IO Suspended

Halishahar: Following the death of a Trinamool Congress worker in police custody in the Kanchrapara area of North 24 Parganas, the West Bengal government on Monday 'closed' the Halisahar police station inspector-in-charge (IC), Tamal Dutta, and suspended the investigating officer.

During his visit to the deceased Birju Keot's home, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari handed over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to his wife Jenney Sharma Keot and arranged a job for her. Jenney is a former Trinamool Congress councillor.

Acknowledging the death in custody, Adhikari said, "It is an undeniable fact that he died in the police lock-up. Strict measures have already been initiated regarding the investigation. As an initial step, we are withdrawing the station's IC to the police lines and suspending the investigating officer (IO)."

Additionally, a magisterial inquiry led by the district magistrate has been ordered into the matter. Adhikari informed that a post-mortem examination, led by a team of three doctors, was conducted and further legal steps will be taken once the report is received.

Despite her affiliation with the ruling party, the state government has stood by the family. A cheque for ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was handed over to the widow.