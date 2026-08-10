Custody Death Of Trinamool Congress Worker: Halishahar IC 'Closed', IO Suspended
CM Suvendu Adhikari offered Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance to the deceased's wife and offered her a job, reports Surajit Dutta and Bapi Mondal.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Halishahar: Following the death of a Trinamool Congress worker in police custody in the Kanchrapara area of North 24 Parganas, the West Bengal government on Monday 'closed' the Halisahar police station inspector-in-charge (IC), Tamal Dutta, and suspended the investigating officer.
During his visit to the deceased Birju Keot's home, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari handed over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to his wife Jenney Sharma Keot and arranged a job for her. Jenney is a former Trinamool Congress councillor.
Acknowledging the death in custody, Adhikari said, "It is an undeniable fact that he died in the police lock-up. Strict measures have already been initiated regarding the investigation. As an initial step, we are withdrawing the station's IC to the police lines and suspending the investigating officer (IO)."
Additionally, a magisterial inquiry led by the district magistrate has been ordered into the matter. Adhikari informed that a post-mortem examination, led by a team of three doctors, was conducted and further legal steps will be taken once the report is received.
Despite her affiliation with the ruling party, the state government has stood by the family. A cheque for ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was handed over to the widow.
Adhikari said Jenney would receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 for the first 12 months as the attendant of the CM, after which her employment would be regularised as a Group-D staff member.
Arrangements are also being made to secure funds for the education of her children. "They, too, have placed confidence in the state government and the police administration. This is a major gain for us," he added.
Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "A Chief Minister belongs to the state, not just the party. I have made you understand and taught you this. Suvendu Adhikari attempted to do what you failed to accomplish."
On Sunday, Banerjee faced protests from alleged BJP workers and supporters while visiting Keot's family. Demonstrators surrounded he car, hurled mud and a torn slipper towards her, and shouted slogans calling her a "thief".
Following the attack, Banerjee told media persons, "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed. This happened right in front of the police. I have never seen anything like this. What is going on? The police are protecting the BJP."
However, the BJP alleged that she came to Kanchrapara to incite trouble and that ordinary citizens were protesting against it.
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