ETV Bharat / state

Custodial Torture Case: Kashmir Court Discharges Senior Police Officer, Orders Trial Of Seven Policemen

Srinagar: A court in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has discharged a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) while directing trial against seven other police personnel in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged custodial torture case.

The order was passed by Principal District and Sessions Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas while hearing arguments on whether to frame charges or discharge the accused in a case registered by the CBI.

The case stems from a 2025 FIR lodged on the directions of the Supreme Court of India, following allegations that a police constable, Khursheed Ahmed Chohan, was illegally detained and tortured at the Joint Interrogation Centre in Kupwara in February 2023. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against eight police personnel under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and causing hurt to extract a confession.

After reviewing the case material, the court found no prima facie evidence against DSP Aijaz Ahmad Naik. It said there was no indication in the record that he physically took part in the alleged acts. The court added that the material against him did not rise to the level required to proceed to trial and discharged him from the case.

In a detailed 19-page order, the court said the evidence against the remaining accused pointed to active and continued involvement in the alleged custodial abuse. It directed that charges be framed against seven personnel, including a sub-inspector, special police officer and constables named in the chargesheet.