ETV Bharat / state

Custodial Death Of Tamil Nadu Youth: Autopsy Report Reveals Total 28 Injuries

Chennai: The autopsy report of a 26-year-old Dalit man, who died in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, on Friday revealed that there were 28 distinct injuries on his body.

Akash Delison, an engineering graduate from Manamadurai in Sivaganga, was arrested on March 6 on charges of engaging in dispute with residents of a neighbouring village and attempted murder.

According to police, during Akash's arrest, he attempted to escape but fell, sustaining an injury to his leg. Consequently, he was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he was undergoing treatment. However, on March 8 he unexpectedly died.

Following his death, Akash's family, relatives, and local residents staged a road blockade, demanding justice for his death. Subsequently, acting on an order from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Akash's post-mortem was conducted at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, under the supervision of the institution's head. The entire autopsy procedure was video-recorded.