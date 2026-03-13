Custodial Death Of Tamil Nadu Youth: Autopsy Report Reveals Total 28 Injuries
Police earlier claimed Akash Delison sustained injuries while attempting to escape. His autopsy was conducted following a Madras High Court directive.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Chennai: The autopsy report of a 26-year-old Dalit man, who died in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, on Friday revealed that there were 28 distinct injuries on his body.
Akash Delison, an engineering graduate from Manamadurai in Sivaganga, was arrested on March 6 on charges of engaging in dispute with residents of a neighbouring village and attempted murder.
According to police, during Akash's arrest, he attempted to escape but fell, sustaining an injury to his leg. Consequently, he was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he was undergoing treatment. However, on March 8 he unexpectedly died.
Following his death, Akash's family, relatives, and local residents staged a road blockade, demanding justice for his death. Subsequently, acting on an order from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Akash's post-mortem was conducted at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, under the supervision of the institution's head. The entire autopsy procedure was video-recorded.
However, shocking details have surfaced in Akash's autopsy report, which was released today. The report states there were 28 injuries, both internal and external, on his body. There was a bone fracture in the middle section of his right leg, severely damaging muscles, nerves, and blood vessels. Also, multiple red-coloured abrasions and scratches were present on his arms, elbows, knees and thigh.
Internal examination revealed a hemorrhage in the frontal region of the brain. The report further indicates there were blood clots in his heart and lungs, causing these organs to get swollen.
However, doctors said that the final autopsy report will be released only after the results of the chemical analysis are received. The Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into Akash's death.
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