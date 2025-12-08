Custodial Death Complaint Sent Back By Jammu Kashmir High Court, Magistrate’s Order Overruled
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 8, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside a Srinagar Magistrate's order that had directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to register an FIR into the alleged custodial torture and death of a young man. The Court ruled that EOW had no jurisdiction over such offences.
Justice Sanjay Dhar, while allowing the petition, said the Magistrate had acted outside the scope of law by directing the EOW to investigate an offence it was not authorised to handle.
The judge noted that under Government Notification S.O. 232 of May 9, 2022, only specific categories of economic and financial crimes can be registered and investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. Allegations of custodial violence or murder do not fall within this list.
“A perusal of Notification S.O. 232 dated May 9, 2022, reveals that the Government has declared inter alia the office of EOW, Srinagar, as the Police Station and the Superintendent of Police posted in the said office has been vested with powers of Station House Officer,” Justice Dhar wrote in his 4-page judgment pronounced on December 3.
He added that the annexure to the notification "gives the details of offences which can be registered and investigated" and custodial torture "does not figure in the list".
The court recorded that respondent Shafiqa Muneer had alleged her son was "tortured to death by the police of Police Station, Nowgam". But despite the gravity of the allegation, the judge held that jurisdictional limits imposed by law must be followed.
“In the instant case… such type of offence does not find mention in the list of offences mentioned in Annexure to S.O 232 dated May 9, 2022. Therefore, the learned trial Magistrate was not empowered to direct EOW, Srinagar, to register an FIR and investigate the case, as the same is beyond the jurisdiction of the aforesaid Investigating Agency,” the court said. “Thus, the order impugned passed by the learned Magistrate is not sustainable in law.”
Justice Dhar also relied on a 2010 judgment of the High Court in S. Balbir Singh vs Ishar Das, where the court had held that a Magistrate can direct the Crime Branch to investigate a matter only if the alleged offences fall within its legally defined jurisdiction.
The High Court remanded the case back to the Magistrate "with a direction to pass fresh orders on the complaint of respondent No.1 (Shafiqa) in accordance with law".
The petition was filed by the Senior Superintendent of Police, EOW, Kashmir, who challenged the Magistrate's July 15, 2022, order. The petitioner had challenged that the Police Station, EOW, Kashmir (formerly Crime Branch Kashmir) has no jurisdiction to investigate the case of the nature as projected by Shafiqa in her complaint before the learned trial Magistrate.
