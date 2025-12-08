ETV Bharat / state

Custodial Death Complaint Sent Back By Jammu Kashmir High Court, Magistrate’s Order Overruled

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside a Srinagar Magistrate's order that had directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to register an FIR into the alleged custodial torture and death of a young man. The Court ruled that EOW had no jurisdiction over such offences.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, while allowing the petition, said the Magistrate had acted outside the scope of law by directing the EOW to investigate an offence it was not authorised to handle.

The judge noted that under Government Notification S.O. 232 of May 9, 2022, only specific categories of economic and financial crimes can be registered and investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. Allegations of custodial violence or murder do not fall within this list.

“A perusal of Notification S.O. 232 dated May 9, 2022, reveals that the Government has declared inter alia the office of EOW, Srinagar, as the Police Station and the Superintendent of Police posted in the said office has been vested with powers of Station House Officer,” Justice Dhar wrote in his 4-page judgment pronounced on December 3.

He added that the annexure to the notification "gives the details of offences which can be registered and investigated" and custodial torture "does not figure in the list".