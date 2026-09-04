ETV Bharat / state

CUSAT Researchers Discover Two New Pistol Shrimp Species In Kochi Backwaters

Two new pistol shrimp species, which have been discovered by CUSAT researchers ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have discovered two new species of pistol shrimp in the Kochi backwaters. The newly identified species have been named Alpheus vembanadi and Alpheus hari. The findings have been published in the international scientific journal Crustaceana.

The research team collected specimens from gillnets, a traditional fishing method used in the backwaters. The samples underwent detailed anatomical examination, followed by genetic analysis using the mitochondrial 16S rRNA gene. The studies confirmed that both specimens represent previously unidentified species.

The first species, Alpheus vembanadi, has been named after the Vembanad backwaters. It is found in the Kochi backwaters throughout the year and can survive in waters with salinity levels of up to 31 parts per thousand (ppt).

The second species, Alpheus hari, was named in honour of Dr M Harikrishnan, Senior Professor at CUSAT’s School of Industrial Fisheries. The species has a notable ability to tolerate changes in salinity. Researchers found it in waters with very low salinity, while laboratory studies showed that it can also survive in freshwater.

The study was led by Vishnu KP, a research scholar at CUSAT’s School of Industrial Fisheries. Dr Tomoyuki Komai of Japan’s Natural History Museum and Institute, molecular taxonomy expert Dr Deepak Jose, and Dr Sameera Shamsudeen and Dr Akshay Unnikrishnan of the MariGenome Institute also contributed to the research.