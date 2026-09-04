CUSAT Researchers Discover Two New Pistol Shrimp Species In Kochi Backwaters
The newly identified species have been named Alpheus vembanadi and Alpheus hari.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have discovered two new species of pistol shrimp in the Kochi backwaters. The newly identified species have been named Alpheus vembanadi and Alpheus hari. The findings have been published in the international scientific journal Crustaceana.
The research team collected specimens from gillnets, a traditional fishing method used in the backwaters. The samples underwent detailed anatomical examination, followed by genetic analysis using the mitochondrial 16S rRNA gene. The studies confirmed that both specimens represent previously unidentified species.
The first species, Alpheus vembanadi, has been named after the Vembanad backwaters. It is found in the Kochi backwaters throughout the year and can survive in waters with salinity levels of up to 31 parts per thousand (ppt).
The second species, Alpheus hari, was named in honour of Dr M Harikrishnan, Senior Professor at CUSAT’s School of Industrial Fisheries. The species has a notable ability to tolerate changes in salinity. Researchers found it in waters with very low salinity, while laboratory studies showed that it can also survive in freshwater.
The study was led by Vishnu KP, a research scholar at CUSAT’s School of Industrial Fisheries. Dr Tomoyuki Komai of Japan’s Natural History Museum and Institute, molecular taxonomy expert Dr Deepak Jose, and Dr Sameera Shamsudeen and Dr Akshay Unnikrishnan of the MariGenome Institute also contributed to the research.
The latest discovery follows another finding in January, when Vishnu KP, Dr Deepak Jose and Dr M Harikrishnan identified another species of pistol shrimp from the Kochi backwaters. Researchers said the successive discoveries demonstrate that the biodiversity of Kerala's coastal and backwater ecosystems remains far from fully documented.
Dr M Harikrishnan stressed the need for more comprehensive research into the genetic diversity of marine and backwater organisms, as well as the habitats that support them.
The researchers said the discovery could contribute to future biodiversity studies of the Kochi backwaters. Such research is important as climate change and environmental pollution threaten aquatic ecosystems and the organisms that depend on them.
The findings could also help authorities develop and implement more effective coastal biodiversity conservation programmes in the future.
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