ETV Bharat / state

CUSAT Researchers Secure Indian Patent For Novel Compound Showing Promise Against Breast Cancer

The compound was developed by Dr Manoj E, associate professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, CUSAT, and researcher Ansa Santhu ( Special arrangement (CUSAT) )

Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have been granted an Indian patent for developing a novel self-assembled metal-organic triangular compound that has demonstrated significant anti-cancer activity against breast cancer cells in laboratory studies.

The compound was developed by Dr Manoj E, associate professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, CUSAT, and researcher Ansa Santhu. The invention has been granted Indian Patent No. 598679.

The novel compound consists of three zinc ions linked by newly designed thiosemicarbazone molecules, forming a distinctive metallo-supramolecular structure. Researchers confirmed its molecular structure using single-crystal X-ray diffraction.

Laboratory experiments found that the compound exhibited approximately 3.5 times higher cytotoxicity against MCF-7 breast cancer cells compared with cisplatin, a widely used anti-cancer drug.

The novel self-assembled metal-organic triangular compound. (Special arrangement (CUSAT))

The researchers found that the compound can induce apoptosis, the natural process of programmed cell death, in the cancer cells. Further experiments, including DNA-binding studies, reactive oxygen species generation, protein-binding investigations and nuclear staining assays, provided additional evidence of its biological activity.

The compound was also found to possess antibacterial properties, adding another potentially useful feature to the newly developed material.

Dr Manoj told ETV Bharat the findings are based on laboratory experiments using cancer cells and that considerable further research would be required before the compound could potentially be developed into a medicine. According to him, translating such a laboratory discovery into an approved drug could take 10 to 15 years, subject to extensive preclinical and clinical studies.