CUSAT Develops Low-Cost Tin Porphyrin Production Technology
The new method utilises a heteropoly acid-based catalytic system to produce high-quality tin porphyrins in a single step. It will bolster future clean energy requirements.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have developed a cost-effective technology to produce tin porphyrins essential for solar energy and cancer treatment. The achievement is expected to be a significant asset to both the scientific community and the industrial sector.
The Centre has granted a patent for this eco-friendly invention that aids in the industrial production of these vital compounds.
Tin porphyrins are widely utilised in various innovative technologies. They play a major role in photocatalysis, environmental remediation and the manufacturing of advanced functional materials. However, the production of these compounds has long been a major challenge for the scientific community. Currently, industries manufacture them through a highly complex multi-step process.
The traditional manufacturing method requires substantial quantities of chemicals and consumes a significant amount of time, naturally leading to an exorbitant increase in production costs. Furthermore, it results in the massive discharge of environmentally hazardous chemical waste.
The CUSAT researchers have now discovered a permanent solution to this critical drawback. To overcome these challenges, the research team developed an innovative technology based on one-pot synthesis. By utilising a heteropoly acid-based catalytic system, this new method enables the production of high-quality tin porphyrins in a single step.
Compared to conventional practices, this process is much simpler and drastically reduces waste generation. The scientific community considers this productivity-boosting invention a major leap in the field of green chemistry, and its industrial application is expected to pave the way for massive transformations in the future.
This new technology will bolster future clean energy requirements and cutting-edge biomedical research. It will significantly aid research and industrial development in carbon conversion technologies that transform global warming-inducing carbon dioxide into useful products alongside advancements in photocatalysis and material manufacturing. Ultimately, it will assist industries in procuring tin porphyrins at a lower cost in a highly eco-friendly manner.
The discovery is also anticipated to trigger a breakthrough in medical research, specifically concerning cancer treatment. Given the surging global demand for such compounds, CUSAT's invention holds immense potential for massive commercial success.
Suja Haridas, professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry who led the research team, told ETV Bharat that the novel method successfully yields these high-quality compounds in a single step.
Other members of the research team include Gopika Jagannivasan, a former CUSAT researcher and current Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Griffith University in Australia and Sebastian Nybin Remello, assistant professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry.
This new patent internationally showcases CUSAT's excellence in chemical research and further solidifies Kerala's contributions to the realm of science and technology.
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