ETV Bharat / state

CUSAT Develops Low-Cost Tin Porphyrin Production Technology

Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have developed a cost-effective technology to produce tin porphyrins essential for solar energy and cancer treatment. The achievement is expected to be a significant asset to both the scientific community and the industrial sector.

The Centre has granted a patent for this eco-friendly invention that aids in the industrial production of these vital compounds.

Tin porphyrins are widely utilised in various innovative technologies. They play a major role in photocatalysis, environmental remediation and the manufacturing of advanced functional materials. However, the production of these compounds has long been a major challenge for the scientific community. Currently, industries manufacture them through a highly complex multi-step process.

The traditional manufacturing method requires substantial quantities of chemicals and consumes a significant amount of time, naturally leading to an exorbitant increase in production costs. Furthermore, it results in the massive discharge of environmentally hazardous chemical waste.

The CUSAT researchers have now discovered a permanent solution to this critical drawback. To overcome these challenges, the research team developed an innovative technology based on one-pot synthesis. By utilising a heteropoly acid-based catalytic system, this new method enables the production of high-quality tin porphyrins in a single step.

Compared to conventional practices, this process is much simpler and drastically reduces waste generation. The scientific community considers this productivity-boosting invention a major leap in the field of green chemistry, and its industrial application is expected to pave the way for massive transformations in the future.