Curtains Down On Jammu Kashmir’s Panchayat Representation As DDCs' Term Expires By Year-End

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will cease to have grassroots electoral representation within a week if the term of the last elected Panchayat body expires by the year-end.

The five-year term of District Development Councils which comprises elected members led by chairpersons is expiring on December 27, rendering the third tier of grassroots rural body abolished in the union territory. The region has been without functioning panchayats since their terms expired in January 2024, empowering government appointed officials from the Rural Development Department to oversee development works across over 4,000 panchayats with the same number of sarpanchs and more than 33000 panchs.

A senior official from Panchayati Raj department said there is a technical issue with regard to the DDC term and they have sought clarification over it from the J&K Law department.The dilemma prevails as the DDCs were administered oath on December 27, 2020 but the councils assumed charge in February 2021.

“If we take the oath as the date of their term, subsequently, the term is ending by December 27. Or else they have to vacate by February. But the response from the law department is awaited,” he added.

In December 2020, 14 councils each led by a chairperson were elected to replace the district development boards in absence of district-level planning and development which were led by the legislature.

But the 2024 J&K Legislative Assembly election has triggered power tussle between elected legislators and DDCs as the domain on works the elected rural elected bodies ‘overlapped’ with the legislature, raising the hackles of the political parties which sees this as yet another move by the Centre to tighten its grip on the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 20 DDCs, each consisting of 14 ‘territorial constituencies’ under Panchayati Raj Act 1989, have a five-year term, with the chairperson elected from among elected members of the council. All DDC members, whether or not they were directly elected from the 14 constituencies, will have the right to vote in DDC meetings. However, only directly elected members can vote to elect or remove the DDC chairperson/ vice-chairperson. In effect, that denies MLAs a say in the matter.

DDC Chairperson Baramulla Safina Baig said the elections for rural and urban civic bodies should be held soon after the term expires as lack of elected bodies can ineffectively restrict funds for the union territory.