Curtains Down On Jammu Kashmir’s Panchayat Representation As DDCs' Term Expires By Year-End
In absence of the Panchayati Raj system, the government has appointed officials from the Rural Development Department to oversee development works.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will cease to have grassroots electoral representation within a week if the term of the last elected Panchayat body expires by the year-end.
The five-year term of District Development Councils which comprises elected members led by chairpersons is expiring on December 27, rendering the third tier of grassroots rural body abolished in the union territory. The region has been without functioning panchayats since their terms expired in January 2024, empowering government appointed officials from the Rural Development Department to oversee development works across over 4,000 panchayats with the same number of sarpanchs and more than 33000 panchs.
A senior official from Panchayati Raj department said there is a technical issue with regard to the DDC term and they have sought clarification over it from the J&K Law department.The dilemma prevails as the DDCs were administered oath on December 27, 2020 but the councils assumed charge in February 2021.
“If we take the oath as the date of their term, subsequently, the term is ending by December 27. Or else they have to vacate by February. But the response from the law department is awaited,” he added.
In December 2020, 14 councils each led by a chairperson were elected to replace the district development boards in absence of district-level planning and development which were led by the legislature.
But the 2024 J&K Legislative Assembly election has triggered power tussle between elected legislators and DDCs as the domain on works the elected rural elected bodies ‘overlapped’ with the legislature, raising the hackles of the political parties which sees this as yet another move by the Centre to tighten its grip on the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir.
The 20 DDCs, each consisting of 14 ‘territorial constituencies’ under Panchayati Raj Act 1989, have a five-year term, with the chairperson elected from among elected members of the council. All DDC members, whether or not they were directly elected from the 14 constituencies, will have the right to vote in DDC meetings. However, only directly elected members can vote to elect or remove the DDC chairperson/ vice-chairperson. In effect, that denies MLAs a say in the matter.
DDC Chairperson Baramulla Safina Baig said the elections for rural and urban civic bodies should be held soon after the term expires as lack of elected bodies can ineffectively restrict funds for the union territory.
Under the rules, the absence of the panchayat bodies can stall the central grants including area development fund for the region, stalling the development works in rural areas from the next financial year.
“Lack of elected bodies can trigger a financial crisis from the next fiscal as the central government cannot release funds unless there is cabinet nod from the government of India for diversion of funds under some heads,” she told ETV Bharat.
Baig argues that political parties across board do not want elected third tier of the panchayat as it has restricted powers of legislators to legislation alone.
“Politicians are focused to weaken this institution as it has empowered people at the grassroots in planning and decision making. The plans for development works were readied by councils.But the government should think above politics and party line to allow continuity of the three-tier system by issuing notification for elections once the term is over,” she added.
But before elections, J&K Panchayat Conference (APC), a body composed of former panchs and sarpanches, insists on amendments to the law governing Panchayats.
This includes amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Actincluding allowing removal of chairpersons of block development councils (BDCs)—another non-intersecting tier of the panchayati raj, by Sarpanch through no-confidence motion.
“An elected representative like Sarpanch cannot be removed through no confidence motion brought against him by Panchs. The PDP-BJP government brought this amendment and we seek this should go before elections are held,” he added.
