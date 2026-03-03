ETV Bharat / state

Curbs In Kashmir Parts To Prevent Protests Against Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

Srinagar: Restrictions marked the second day in Kashmir while a shutdown was observed in Jammu’s Poonch on Tuesday to prevent protests over the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strikes.

In Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley, J&K police have imposed restrictions to prevent public movement. While education institutions are shut, mobile internet speed has been restricted in the Valley.

The education institutions were closed in the region since Monday for two days and the decision on their reopening will be announced today evening after assessment of the situation.

Around many Shia dominated areas, restrictions were heightened as many areas saw protests since Sunday.

On Sunday, protesters from many areas poured in Lal Chowk’s iconic Ghanta Ghar, marking the first mass gathering since 2019. But since yesterday, the commercial area was sealed with tin-sheets and teargas shells were fired to break up protests from moving towards Srinagar city.

The restrictions were prompted as stone pelting also marked protests. Several people including security forces were wounded despite a prominent shia leader urging for calm and restraint.

A paramilitary force personnel patrols an area in Srinagar amid curbs to foil Shia protests against Ayatollah Khamenei assassination (ETV Bharat)

Along the highway towards frontier districts in north Kashmir, authorities have put in place advisory on traffic movement in anticipation of disruption due to protests.