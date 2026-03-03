Curbs In Kashmir Parts To Prevent Protests Against Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination
Police have issued an advisory asking people to maintain calm not to resort to rioting and stone pelting.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Restrictions marked the second day in Kashmir while a shutdown was observed in Jammu’s Poonch on Tuesday to prevent protests over the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strikes.
In Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley, J&K police have imposed restrictions to prevent public movement. While education institutions are shut, mobile internet speed has been restricted in the Valley.
The education institutions were closed in the region since Monday for two days and the decision on their reopening will be announced today evening after assessment of the situation.
Around many Shia dominated areas, restrictions were heightened as many areas saw protests since Sunday.
On Sunday, protesters from many areas poured in Lal Chowk’s iconic Ghanta Ghar, marking the first mass gathering since 2019. But since yesterday, the commercial area was sealed with tin-sheets and teargas shells were fired to break up protests from moving towards Srinagar city.
The restrictions were prompted as stone pelting also marked protests. Several people including security forces were wounded despite a prominent shia leader urging for calm and restraint.
Along the highway towards frontier districts in north Kashmir, authorities have put in place advisory on traffic movement in anticipation of disruption due to protests.
In Jammu’s Poonch, shutdown is observed with shops and markets closed. Both Muslims and Hindus are observing the shutdown. Many families said they were worried for their kin stranded in Gulf countries, where Iran has launched retaliatory strikes on US assets and energy infrastructure.
A resident of Haveli Poonch, Mehmooda said she is worried for the safety of her son who is a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia.
“I want the central government to intervene so that several others like my son can be evacuated. My son along with his family had scheduled a flight to Mumbai two days before Eid, but now we are uncertain about his arrival,” she said.
In the meantime, Police in Srinagar said that they filed a case against media outlets and individuals for circulating false and misleading information to incite public unrest.
Police said it has taken serious cognizance of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets and individuals across electronic and social media platforms.
An official statement said that several profiles have been identified and concerned individuals have been summoned to the Police’s Cyber Cell. But the details of the outlets and individuals were not specified.
“Some prominent individuals are reportedly making attempts to provoke activities that may disturb peace and public order. All such actions are under close watch and necessary measures are being taken,” said the official spokesperson.
The J&K police also issued an advisory asking for maintaining restraint but said incidents of rioting, stone-pelting clashes and disruption of public order were unacceptable.
“Violence, destruction of property, and confrontation with security forces lead to injuries, loss of life, restrictions, closure of educational institutions and hardship for families, traders, students and daily wagers,” said an official statement, urging refraining from violence and provocation.
Read More: