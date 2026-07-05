Odisha Police Officers' Association Demands High-Level Probe Into IIC's Death
The Association said the probe must be completed within 30 days and its findings made public, reports Narayan Sahu.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Kataka: The Odisha Police Officers’ Association on Sunday demanded a high-level investigation into the mysterious death of Kataka Chauliaganj Police Station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Beauty Mohanty.
Addressing the media, Association president Asit Ranjan Jena urged the authorities to complete the probe within 30 days and make the findings public. He said the case should not be treated as a routine unnatural death. "The police should not just sit back and relax on this incident, but should investigate it thoroughly," Jena said.
The Association said police personnel in the state are overworked. "The police personnel work seven days a week and do not get leaves. Several police officers are suffering from mental stress while being busy with work," Jena said. He said the state government should give police personnel one day off every week.
Jena said Beauty was a capable officer. "While the reason for her death is still unclear, it has lowered the morale of all police officers," he alleged. Jena said steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.
The Association chief said prolonged work pressure has become a serious concern for police personnel and urged the state government to take corrective measures.
Beauty (41) was found hanging in her official restroom on the first floor of Chauliaganj police station on Saturday morning. Police sources said she resided in the office quarter alone as her husband Samir Swain, a software engineer, stayed in Mumbai while her parents reside in Cuttack Sadar area.
Sources said Mohanty was earlier posted at the Mahila police station from where she was transferred to the Chauliaganj police station two months back. Before taking charge of Mahila police station, she was the IIC of Pahala and Markat Nagar police stations.
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