ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Police Officers' Association Demands High-Level Probe Into IIC's Death

Kataka: The Odisha Police Officers’ Association on Sunday demanded a high-level investigation into the mysterious death of Kataka Chauliaganj Police Station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Beauty Mohanty.

Addressing the media, Association president Asit Ranjan Jena urged the authorities to complete the probe within 30 days and make the findings public. He said the case should not be treated as a routine unnatural death. "The police should not just sit back and relax on this incident, but should investigate it thoroughly," Jena said.

The Association said police personnel in the state are overworked. "The police personnel work seven days a week and do not get leaves. Several police officers are suffering from mental stress while being busy with work," Jena said. He said the state government should give police personnel one day off every week.

Jena said Beauty was a capable officer. "While the reason for her death is still unclear, it has lowered the morale of all police officers," he alleged. Jena said steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.