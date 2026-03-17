ETV Bharat / state

CSP Among Several Policemen Injured In Stone-Pelting During Clash Between Two Groups In Chhattisgarh’s Durg

Durg: A Circle Superintendent of Police (CSP) and several other policemen were injured after they came under stone-pelting while trying to control a clash between two groups in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the camp area under the Chhawni police station limits on Monday evening. According to police, the clash began with a minor dispute between children in the Shardapara locality, which escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups.

As the situation intensified, members of both sides allegedly resorted to stone-pelting. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started to bring the situation under control. However, the police personnel were targeted by the mob, resulting in injuries to CSP Chhawni Prashant Singh Paikra and several other policemen.

To control the situation, authorities deployed a heavy police force, including two Additional Superintendent of Police (ASPs), 12 station house officers and over 300 police personnel. The entire area was later turned into a security zone. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manishankar Chandra said the initial dispute occurred in Sonkar Mohalla under Chhawni police station limits.

"Both groups were involved in a fight following a dispute among children, which later escalated as elders joined in. Several people have been injured. Police force has been deployed to maintain law and order," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Bajrang Dal has announced a siege of the Chhawni Police Station on Tuesday evening, following which the police have made tight security arrangements. According to sources, the police have registered FIRs against more than nine people from both sides in this case.