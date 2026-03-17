CSP Among Several Policemen Injured In Stone-Pelting During Clash Between Two Groups In Chhattisgarh’s Durg
A clash between two groups in Durg escalated into stone-pelting, which left several policemen injured. Heavy security forces were deployed following the incident.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Durg: A Circle Superintendent of Police (CSP) and several other policemen were injured after they came under stone-pelting while trying to control a clash between two groups in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in the camp area under the Chhawni police station limits on Monday evening. According to police, the clash began with a minor dispute between children in the Shardapara locality, which escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups.
As the situation intensified, members of both sides allegedly resorted to stone-pelting. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started to bring the situation under control. However, the police personnel were targeted by the mob, resulting in injuries to CSP Chhawni Prashant Singh Paikra and several other policemen.
To control the situation, authorities deployed a heavy police force, including two Additional Superintendent of Police (ASPs), 12 station house officers and over 300 police personnel. The entire area was later turned into a security zone. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manishankar Chandra said the initial dispute occurred in Sonkar Mohalla under Chhawni police station limits.
"Both groups were involved in a fight following a dispute among children, which later escalated as elders joined in. Several people have been injured. Police force has been deployed to maintain law and order," he said.
Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Bajrang Dal has announced a siege of the Chhawni Police Station on Tuesday evening, following which the police have made tight security arrangements. According to sources, the police have registered FIRs against more than nine people from both sides in this case.
Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukhnandan Rathore stated, "A counter FIR has been filed in the case, and the investigation is underway. The situation is currently under control, and people have been urged to maintain peace. On Tuesday morning, police conducted a flag march in the area to maintain peace and restore public confidence".
Local resident Amit Mangal claimed that tension had been prevailing in the area over the past two days following an earlier incident in which a man allegedly took away a girl from another community. Police had later registered a case against him under Section 376 (rape) and sent him to jail.
Following Monday's clash, members of both groups gathered outside Chhawni police station and raised slogans. Members of Karni Sena also reached the spot, with its state president Abhishek Singh alleging that the incident was a planned conspiracy targeting one group and demanding strict action against those responsible.
Police said protests were also held outside the police station late at night by some organisations demanding action against the accused. ASP Manishanker Chandra said that CCTV footage is being examined to identify those involved in the violence, and appropriate legal action will be taken.
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