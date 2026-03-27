ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Horror: Six-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Suffocated By Mother in Satyavedu

Satyavedu: In a deeply disturbing case reported from NR Agraharam village in Satyavedu mandal, Tirupati district, a six-month-old infant was allegedly suffocated to death by her mother early Thursday morning.

According to police, the accused, Hemavathi, lived with her husband Venkatesh and their two children in a rented house. The family had migrated from Tamil Nadu around seven months ago in search of work. While Venkatesh was employed at a brick kiln in Komatigunta, Hemavathi stayed at home caring for their five-year-old son and infant daughter, Joshika.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 AM when the baby began crying, allegedly due to hunger. Venkatesh, before leaving for work, asked his wife to feed the child. However, within a short time, he received a distressing call from Hemavathi, who allegedly confessed to killing the baby in a fit of anger over her crying.