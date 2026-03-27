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Tirupati Horror: Six-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Suffocated By Mother in Satyavedu

Venkatesh, brick kiln worker, received a distressing call from Hemavathi, who allegedly confessed to killing the baby in a fit of anger over her crying.

MOM KILLS BABY GIRL HEMAVATHI VENKATESH TAMIL NADU KOMATIGUNTA NR AGRAHAM SATYVEDU TIRUPATI
The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30am when the baby began crying (Representational image (IANS))
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 27, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Satyavedu: In a deeply disturbing case reported from NR Agraharam village in Satyavedu mandal, Tirupati district, a six-month-old infant was allegedly suffocated to death by her mother early Thursday morning.

According to police, the accused, Hemavathi, lived with her husband Venkatesh and their two children in a rented house. The family had migrated from Tamil Nadu around seven months ago in search of work. While Venkatesh was employed at a brick kiln in Komatigunta, Hemavathi stayed at home caring for their five-year-old son and infant daughter, Joshika.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 AM when the baby began crying, allegedly due to hunger. Venkatesh, before leaving for work, asked his wife to feed the child. However, within a short time, he received a distressing call from Hemavathi, who allegedly confessed to killing the baby in a fit of anger over her crying.

"The baby was crying from hunger, so I got angry and killed her. This is good news for me, but bad news for you," she told him over the phone

Shocked, Venkatesh rushed back home and found the infant unresponsive. He immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint. A police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and collected evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that the infant died due to suffocation after her nose and mouth were allegedly covered. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the act. Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation.

TAGGED:

MOM KILLS BABY GIRL
HEMAVATHI VENKATESH TAMIL NADU
KOMATIGUNTA NR AGRAHAM
SATYVEDU TIRUPATI
BABY KILLED BY OWN MOTHER

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