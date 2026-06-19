ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Man, Accused Of Cruelty Against Wife, Arrested

Korea: Following a report by ETV Bharat, the police have arrested the accused in a case involving cruelty against his wife. The incident occurred at Katkona Pandopara village within the jurisdiction of the Patna police station in Chhattisgarh. He not only assaulted his wife but also shaved her head and attempted to force-feed her urine.

A dispute had arisen between the couple over suspicions regarding the wife's character. As a result, the victim had been living apart from her husband, Jitendra Ghasia, and their children for nearly a year. At the time of the incident, she was staying at a relative's house at Pandopara.

According to the victim, her husband Jitendra arrived there on June 14 and started an argument. As the dispute escalated, the accused assaulted her brutally, crossing all limits of inhumanity.

It is alleged that the husband tied the woman's hands and feet, and beat her mercilessly. He then forcibly shaved her head and smeared soot on her face. In her complaint to the police, the victim also alleged that the accused first made their children urinate on her and later attempted to force her to drink that urine.