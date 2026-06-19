Chhattisgarh: Man, Accused Of Cruelty Against Wife, Arrested
The accused allegedly tied the wife's hands and feet, and beat her mercilessly. He then forcibly shaved her head and smeared soot on her face.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Korea: Following a report by ETV Bharat, the police have arrested the accused in a case involving cruelty against his wife. The incident occurred at Katkona Pandopara village within the jurisdiction of the Patna police station in Chhattisgarh. He not only assaulted his wife but also shaved her head and attempted to force-feed her urine.
A dispute had arisen between the couple over suspicions regarding the wife's character. As a result, the victim had been living apart from her husband, Jitendra Ghasia, and their children for nearly a year. At the time of the incident, she was staying at a relative's house at Pandopara.
According to the victim, her husband Jitendra arrived there on June 14 and started an argument. As the dispute escalated, the accused assaulted her brutally, crossing all limits of inhumanity.
It is alleged that the husband tied the woman's hands and feet, and beat her mercilessly. He then forcibly shaved her head and smeared soot on her face. In her complaint to the police, the victim also alleged that the accused first made their children urinate on her and later attempted to force her to drink that urine.
After the incident, the victim mustered the courage to reach the Patna police station and lodge a complaint. Recognising the gravity of the matter, the police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Following the emergence of a video, the police have added even stricter charges to the case.
"The accused's wife had been living separately for 11 months. During this time, the accused went to her relative's house, assaulted her, and committed the heinous act of trying to force-feed her urine. The police registered a case, searched for the accused, and arrested him on the night of June 18," said Pramod Pandey, Station In-charge, Patna.
The police have now sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. Further action is being taken based on the victim's statement.
Also Read: