ETV Bharat / state

'Wounds Remain, Today Is My Birthday': PDP MLA Waheed Para Turns 38 Between NIA Court Hearing And Assembly Session In Kashmir

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para spent part of his birthday Thursday in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court where he continues to face trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), before attending the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly later in the day.

Para, who turned 38 on Thursday, described the contrast in a social media post as a reflection of what he called the "cruelest irony" of Kashmir's political reality.

"Waiting in an NIA court Srinagar, facing yet another hearing in a UAPA case, when I should be sitting in the Assembly, speaking for the people," Para wrote.

The PDP leader is facing an ongoing trial in a case arising from FIR No. 31 of 2020 registered by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at Police Station CIK, Srinagar. The case is pending before the Special Court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act at the J&K District Court Complex in Srinagar.

According to court records provided for the case, the challan was filed and registered on June 1, 2021. The first hearing was held on June 15, 2021. The case is currently at the prosecution evidence stage, with the next hearing now listed for November, 2026.

The case names the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, through FIR No. 31 of 2020, as the petitioner and Para as the respondent. His advocate is Naveed Naseem.

The charges listed in the case include Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 and 39 of the UAPA, along with Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A and 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, according to the case details supplied.

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has previously dealt with Para's bail proceedings in connection with the same FIR. In a May 2022 judgment, the court allowed his appeal and granted him bail in FIR No. 31 of 2020. The judgment noted that the case involved provisions of the UAPA along with IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy and offences against the state.

The Supreme Court's record of the proceedings also notes that charges in the FIR No. 31 of 2020 case had been framed against Para on July 20, 2021.

The trial remains pending, and the allegations against Para have not resulted in a conviction.

The timing of Thursday's hearing carries added significance because the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is currently in its autumn session.

Para has been active in the House during the session. On September 21, he moved an adjournment motion seeking an urgent discussion on the Union Territory's reservation framework and its impact on open-merit candidates.