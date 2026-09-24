'Wounds Remain, Today Is My Birthday': PDP MLA Waheed Para Turns 38 Between NIA Court Hearing And Assembly Session In Kashmir
Para, who turned 38 on Thursday appeared in the NIA Court in the ongoing trial in a UAPA case.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para spent part of his birthday Thursday in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court where he continues to face trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), before attending the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly later in the day.
Para, who turned 38 on Thursday, described the contrast in a social media post as a reflection of what he called the "cruelest irony" of Kashmir's political reality.
"Waiting in an NIA court Srinagar, facing yet another hearing in a UAPA case, when I should be sitting in the Assembly, speaking for the people," Para wrote.
Waiting in an NIA court Srinagar, facing yet another hearing in a UAPA case, when I should be sitting in the Assembly, speaking for the people.— Waheed Ur Rehman Para (@parawahid) September 24, 2026
Perhaps this is the cruelest irony of our reality.
We have elections.
We have a government.
We have an Assembly.
We have the… pic.twitter.com/kR4a5OQOki
The PDP leader is facing an ongoing trial in a case arising from FIR No. 31 of 2020 registered by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at Police Station CIK, Srinagar. The case is pending before the Special Court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act at the J&K District Court Complex in Srinagar.
According to court records provided for the case, the challan was filed and registered on June 1, 2021. The first hearing was held on June 15, 2021. The case is currently at the prosecution evidence stage, with the next hearing now listed for November, 2026.
The case names the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, through FIR No. 31 of 2020, as the petitioner and Para as the respondent. His advocate is Naveed Naseem.
The charges listed in the case include Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 and 39 of the UAPA, along with Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A and 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, according to the case details supplied.
The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has previously dealt with Para's bail proceedings in connection with the same FIR. In a May 2022 judgment, the court allowed his appeal and granted him bail in FIR No. 31 of 2020. The judgment noted that the case involved provisions of the UAPA along with IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy and offences against the state.
The Supreme Court's record of the proceedings also notes that charges in the FIR No. 31 of 2020 case had been framed against Para on July 20, 2021.
The trial remains pending, and the allegations against Para have not resulted in a conviction.
The timing of Thursday's hearing carries added significance because the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is currently in its autumn session.
Para has been active in the House during the session. On September 21, he moved an adjournment motion seeking an urgent discussion on the Union Territory's reservation framework and its impact on open-merit candidates.
Earlier, he had also submitted a resolution calling for a sustained political process in Jammu and Kashmir and a one-time review and amnesty for people affected by years of conflict, while retaining due process and safeguards for serious offences.
His political work has therefore continued alongside the criminal proceedings that have followed him for years.
That contrast formed the central theme of his birthday message.
"We have elections. We have a government. We have an Assembly. We have the appearance of normalcy," Para wrote.
He then pointed to what he described as the unresolved pain beneath that normalcy.
"For the ordinary Kashmiri, life has become a strange paradox: so much changes, and yet nothing truly changes," he said.
Para said the passage of time had not erased the consequences of years of conflict.
"The calendar moves. Governments change. Elections happen. Institutions reopen. But the wounds remain," he wrote.
"Today is my birthday," he wrote, before saying birthdays can also be occasions for "reckoning."
He framed his own experience as part of a broader question about political representation in Kashmir and the ability of elected representatives to speak about the experiences of people affected by conflict.
"If I have to spend my birthday in a courtroom instead of the Assembly, let it at least remind me of this," he wrote.
"We are not born merely to live through history. We are born to speak when history becomes unbearable for our people."
Para was elected from the Pulwama Assembly constituency in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir elections and is currently a member of the Legislative Assembly. Recent Assembly proceedings show him raising issues ranging from reservation policy to political reconciliation.
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