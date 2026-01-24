ETV Bharat / state

Crude Bomb Hurled At Gangster In Custody, Cops In Tamil Nadu

Perambalur: Hours after miscreants attacked a gangster in custody and police personnel near Thirmandurai toll gate in Perambalur district, one of the cars used in the incident was seized by police. Three police personnel were injured in the attack.

Trichy Central Zone IG Balakrishnan said police have seized the car used in hurling a crude bomb at police personnel and notorious gangster Kali alias Vellai Kali who has more than nine murder and over eight attempt to murder cases pending against him.

"He was brought from Dindigul prison to be produced before the Pudukkottai court for a hearing and was being escorted back to Puzhal prison under heavy security by the police. It appears Kali and the police officers were having a meal at a roadside restaurant near the Thirmandurai toll plaza on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Perambalur district. Around 15 people in two cars got out and attempted to attack gangster Vellai Kali with machetes. A clash ensued between the police and the gang members," he said.

Balkrishnan said as the members of a gang hurled a country-made bomb, the police fired at them, but they escaped. Upon receiving information, Mangalamedu police rushed to the spot and sent the injured policemen -Ramachandran, Maruthupandian, and Vinesh, to the Perambalur Government Hospital. The police have registered a case a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.