Seven CRPF Jawans Injured After Bunker Vehicle Falls Into Water Canal in Kashmir
Initial details suggest that the incident occurred in Srinagar’s Ahmad Nagar area when the driver lost balance of the Bullet Proof bunker vehicle.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 21, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Srinagar: At least seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured Saturday when their bunker vehicle fell into a water canal near Ahmad Nagar on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said that the vehicle went out of control after the driver lost control of the bulletproof bunker vehicle and fell into a water canal.
Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue to retrieve the trapped soldiers, hailing from the CRPF’s 21 battalion. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby Sher-e-Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura for treatment.
A senior doctor at the hospital said that the soldiers have suffered minor injuries and declared their condition stable.
“The injured soldiers were treated immediately, and we are monitoring their condition. They will be discharged after completing all the medical and legal formalities,” he said.
The post-accident investigations will minutely examine the cause of the accident. But by the time the report was published, officials had yet to make any detailed statement.
The identities of the injured soldiers have not yet been disclosed, as the police and CRPF have not released any information. The story will be updated as soon as details are provided.
