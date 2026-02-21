ETV Bharat / state

Seven CRPF Jawans Injured After Bunker Vehicle Falls Into Water Canal in Kashmir

Srinagar: At least seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured Saturday when their bunker vehicle fell into a water canal near Ahmad Nagar on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the vehicle went out of control after the driver lost control of the bulletproof bunker vehicle and fell into a water canal.

Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue to retrieve the trapped soldiers, hailing from the CRPF’s 21 battalion. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby Sher-e-Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura for treatment.

A senior doctor at the hospital said that the soldiers have suffered minor injuries and declared their condition stable.