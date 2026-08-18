5 CRPF Personnel Injured In Accident On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
The CRPF vehicle collided with a truck at Levdora in the Qazigund area of South Kashmir, reports Mir Ishfaq.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Srinagar: At least seven persons, including five CRPF personnel, were injured on Tuesday in a head-on collision between a truck and a mini-truck of the paramilitary on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
The CRPF vehicle and the truck collided in the Levdora area. Five CRPF personnel, including four officers, were injured in the accident. The driver and the conductor of the truck also sustained injuries.
The injured CRPF personnel were identified as Inspector Raj Kumar Tiwari, SI/GD Rajinder Singh, ASI/GD Lovenday, ASI/GD Umesh Kumar and Head Constable Driver Virender.
As soon as the accident was reported, the police team reached the spot and started investigating the incident. Police are trying to ascertain the circumstances under which the accident took place and the root cause of the collision.
All the injured were taken to a hospital, officials said, adding that their conditions were stated to be stable.
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