ETV Bharat / state

5 CRPF Personnel Injured In Accident On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar: At least seven persons, including five CRPF personnel, were injured on Tuesday in a head-on collision between a truck and a mini-truck of the paramilitary on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The CRPF vehicle and the truck collided in the Levdora area. Five CRPF personnel, including four officers, were injured in the accident. The driver and the conductor of the truck also sustained injuries.

The injured CRPF personnel were identified as Inspector Raj Kumar Tiwari, SI/GD Rajinder Singh, ASI/GD Lovenday, ASI/GD Umesh Kumar and Head Constable Driver Virender.