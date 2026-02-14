ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

Pulwama: The 185th Battalion of CRPF on Saturday organized a solemn ceremony at Lethpura in Pulwama district to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the February 14, 2019 suicide attack on a convoy of the personnel. At least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers, soldiers and other dignitaries. On this occasion, floral wreaths were laid at the memorial of the bravehearts and their great sacrifices were recalled. The participants observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes.