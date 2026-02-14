CRPF Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes On Pulwama Attack Anniversary
A solemn ceremony was held at the memorial for the personnel where floral tributes were paid to the fallen heroes.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Pulwama: The 185th Battalion of CRPF on Saturday organized a solemn ceremony at Lethpura in Pulwama district to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the February 14, 2019 suicide attack on a convoy of the personnel. At least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
The ceremony was attended by senior officers, soldiers and other dignitaries. On this occasion, floral wreaths were laid at the memorial of the bravehearts and their great sacrifices were recalled. The participants observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes.
The solemn ceremony brimmed with the spirit of patriotism. Addressing the ceremony, Additional Director General Rajesh Kumar said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will never be forgotten and the entire nation will remain grateful to them. He said that the force is steadfast on every front to maintain the security and peace of the country. He reiterated the pledge to continue the struggle against terrorism with full strength and determination and said that the evil intentions of the enemy will be foiled at all costs.
It may be noted that on February 14, 2019, a terrorist carried out a suicide attack and rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a bus of a CRPF convoy, resulting in a powerful explosion leading to the death of the soldiers.
