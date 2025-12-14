ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast At Jharkhand's Saranda Forest; Airlifted To Ranchi

Ranchi/Chaibasa: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA battalion were seriously injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded during an anti-Naxal operation on Sunday evening in the Saranda forest of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, said a police official.

According to the CRPF, the incident took place near Baliba village under the Chotanagra police station area when security forces were engaged in an anti-Naxalite operation. Two personnel of the 209 CoBRA battalion — identified as head constables Alakh Das and Narayan Das — sustained critical injuries in the blast.

After first aid, they were extricated from the jungle with great difficulty by other jawans and were airlifted to Ranchi for advanced treatment as their condition was critical, said a CRPF official. Confirming the incident, police said a search operation is underway in the area.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told a news agency that the two CoBRA battalion jawans were part of a team engaged in the search operation against Maoists in the Saranda forest when the IEDs exploded. "Both jawans have been airlifted to a private hospital in Ranchi for better treatment after receiving basic treatment at the CRPF barrack," he added.