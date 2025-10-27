ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan From UP Dies By Suicide In Dantewada

Dantewada: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan died by suicide in the Geedam police station area under Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, sources said. CRPF officials said the deceased was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. However, the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Jashveer Singh (46). Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) RK Verma said the jawan was posted at the CRPF 231 Battalion headquarters in Geedam. His body was found in his room on Monday morning.

Upon receiving the information, senior CRPF officers and a police team reached the spot and examined the body before sending it to the community health centre for a post-mortem. No suicide note was found at the scene and police are investigating the matter, said the source.