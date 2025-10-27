CRPF Jawan From UP Dies By Suicide In Dantewada
ASP RK Verma said Jashveer Singh (46) was posted at the CRPF 231 Battalion headquarters in Geedam, and the reason is yet to be ascertained.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Dantewada: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan died by suicide in the Geedam police station area under Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, sources said. CRPF officials said the deceased was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. However, the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
The deceased has been identified as Jashveer Singh (46). Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) RK Verma said the jawan was posted at the CRPF 231 Battalion headquarters in Geedam. His body was found in his room on Monday morning.
Upon receiving the information, senior CRPF officers and a police team reached the spot and examined the body before sending it to the community health centre for a post-mortem. No suicide note was found at the scene and police are investigating the matter, said the source.
Suicide Incidents By Jawans In 2025
- September 9, 2025: A CRPF jawan shot himself dead in Sukma.
- August 22, 2025: A jawan shot himself dead at the Minpa camp in Sukma.
- July 30, 2025: A CRPF jawan died by suicide in Bijapur.
- July 13, 2025: A jawan died by suicide at the 65th CRPF Battalion camp in Raipur.
Suicide Incidents By Jawans In 2024
- November 9, 2024: A Bastar fighter jawan was found dead in his home in Kondagaon.
- October 25, 2024: A CRPF head constable died by suicide in Bhairamgarh.
- October 19, 2024: A jawan shot himself dead in Chhattisgarh coal mines.
- September 20, 2024: A CRPF jawan ended his life in Dhamtari.
- September 3, 2024: An SSB jawan shot himself dead with the service rifle in Kanker.
- August 28, 2024: An SSB jawan shoots himself dead in Bhilai.
- August 26, 2024: A CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in the Barsoor camp, Dantewada.
- June 8, 2024: A BSF jawan ends his life in Kanker.
- April 26, 2024: A jawan shoots himself dead in Gariaband.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
