ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan 'Dies By Suicide' In Jagdalpur, Police Begin Probe After Wife Says He Was Under Mental Stress

Bastar: A CRPF jawan was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside the 80th Battalion campus near New Bus Stand in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, prompting investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Kumar Kulaste, was a resident of Madhya Pradesh and posted in the battalion mess. His body was found hanging from a tree inside the battalion premises, police sources said, adding that preliminary investigation indicates he was under severe mental stress.

After receiving information, Police from Bodhghat station reached the spot and carried out necessary legal formalities. According to officials, the incident is believed to have taken place between 3 AM and 5 AM. The body was sent for post mortem and later handed over to his family.

Jagdalpur CSP Sumit Kumar said the incident took place inside the premises of the CRPF's 80th Battalion located near the New Bus Stand.

"We received information in the morning that the body of a jawan of the 80th Battalion was found hanging from a mango tree. Immediately, Bodhghat police reached the spot and began necessary legal formalities. The incident is believed to have taken place in the wee hours of Tuesday. A plastic rope was recovered from the spot. After preparing the inquest report, autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to his family," Kumar added.