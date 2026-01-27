ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan Among Four Dead In Road Crash In Jammu Kashmir’s Udhampur

Jammu: Four persons, including a CRPF jawan, were killed on Tuesday when a bus hit a parked road carrier and a motorcycle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The accident occurred near the Jakhani-Chenani area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11 am.

They said the driver of a bus on its way to Jammu from Doda lost control and hit a motorcycle before colliding with a load carrier, which had developed a fault and was being repaired by a mechanic.