CRPF Discovers Naxal Munition Dumps In Chhattisgarh, Recovers 21 IEDs, Arms Cache
Security forces foiled a major Naxal conspiracy after recovering explosives, rifles and IED-making material during intelligence-based operations in Chhattisgarh.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Bijapur: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) achieved a major success in its anti-Naxal operation. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team, under the guidance of Commandant Anand Kumar and the supervision of Second-in-Command Kumar Neeraj, discovered eight hidden Naxal munition dumps that could have been used to target security forces in future attacks.
The B/199 Company and the Young Platoon were led by Company Commander Rajeev Kumar, while F/199 Company was headed by Inspector K B Panda. B/199 and F/199 are the operational companies within the 199th Battalion of the CRPF.
A joint team carried out an extensive search operation in the dense forests of Adri, Harra and Madumpara villages under the Pidia and Kuppaguda areas. During the operation, security personnel strategically cordoned off the region and conducted a phased search.
Naxal Plot Foiled with Recovery Of Arms And Explosives
The recovered materials included a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) rifle, an 8 mm rifle, a 12-bore rifle, 21 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and IED-making materials such as cordex wire, safety fuses, electric wires, air gun rounds and various electronic devices.
In addition, 58 different types of items, including clothes used by Naxals, were seized. Officials said the recovery has foiled a major Naxal conspiracy.
The areas around Adri, Harra and Madumpara (Pidia) have traditionally been considered highly sensitive due to Naxal activity.
However, sustained operations by CRPF's 199 Battalion and the continued presence of security forces have significantly reduced Naxal influence in the region. This has strengthened villagers' sense of security and accelerated development activities.
No casualties were reported during the operation, highlighting the security forces' alertness and strategic planning. CRPF's 199 Battalion reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace, security and development in the region and said intelligence-based operations would continue with greater effectiveness. The force aims to make the area completely free of Naxal influence.
Naxal Dump Recovered In Gariaband
The anti-Naxal campaign is continuing in Gariaband, with security forces carrying out active search operations. During one such operation, CRPF and police personnel discovered a suspected Naxal dump in the Dandaipani forest. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) confirmed the presence of explosive materials.
Security forces recovered a 4-kg pressure IED and a cooker IED from the dump and safely defused them on the spot. A bharmaar rifle, interceptor, UBGL rounds and magazines were also seized. Commercial cordex wire, gunpowder, firecrackers, medicines and daily-use items were recovered from the hideout.
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