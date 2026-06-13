ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Discovers Naxal Munition Dumps In Chhattisgarh, Recovers 21 IEDs, Arms Cache

CRPF and police teams recover hidden Naxal dumps during ongoing anti-insurgency operations in forested areas of Chhattisgarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) achieved a major success in its anti-Naxal operation. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team, under the guidance of Commandant Anand Kumar and the supervision of Second-in-Command Kumar Neeraj, discovered eight hidden Naxal munition dumps that could have been used to target security forces in future attacks.

The B/199 Company and the Young Platoon were led by Company Commander Rajeev Kumar, while F/199 Company was headed by Inspector K B Panda. B/199 and F/199 are the operational companies within the 199th Battalion of the CRPF.

A joint team carried out an extensive search operation in the dense forests of Adri, Harra and Madumpara villages under the Pidia and Kuppaguda areas. During the operation, security personnel strategically cordoned off the region and conducted a phased search.

Naxal Plot Foiled with Recovery Of Arms And Explosives

The recovered materials included a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) rifle, an 8 mm rifle, a 12-bore rifle, 21 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and IED-making materials such as cordex wire, safety fuses, electric wires, air gun rounds and various electronic devices.

In addition, 58 different types of items, including clothes used by Naxals, were seized. Officials said the recovery has foiled a major Naxal conspiracy.