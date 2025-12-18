ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Foils Major Naxal Attack In Bijapur; Pressure IED Planted On Road Successfully Destroyed

Bijapur: Security forces on Wednesday foiled a major Naxal attack in Pillur village under Farsegad police station limits of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, following safe recovery of a pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in the area.

After the detection, the IED was recovered and safely destroyed by the CRPF, preventing possible human casualties.

Police said, Wednesday afternoon, when a team from the CRPF's 214th Battalion camp in Pillur was carrying out combing and demining operations, they noticed a suspicious object lying on a dirt road about 300 metres from the Pillur-Marwada road.

Following standard safety procedures, the area was immediately cordoned off and the bomb disposal team was called in. After thorough check, the object was found to be a pressure IED concealed inside a glass bottle.

Bijapur Additional SP Chandrakant Govarna said the IED was designed to explode when pressure was applied and was planted with the intention of causing serious harm to security personnel or villagers using the road. "Upon investigation, it was discovered that the Maoists had planted a pressure-activated IED on the road. The IED was concealed in a glass bottle and designed to detonate upon pressure. The Maoists intended to inflict heavy casualties on security forces or villagers using this route."