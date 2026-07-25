ETV Bharat / state

CRPF, CoBRA Recover 6 Maoist Dumps Laden With IED-Making Material In Chhattisgarh Forest

CRPF and CoBRA personnel recovered weapons, explosives and equipment seized from concealed Maoist dumps in the forests of Bijapur. ( ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement )

Bijapur: Security forces have recovered six hidden Maoist dumps containing a large cache of IED-making material, explosives and other equipment during a special search operation in the forests of Hiramgunda (Pedia) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Saturday.

The joint operation was launched on July 22 based on specific intelligence inputs under the supervision of CRPF Range Bijapur DIG B S Negi.

The operation was guided by Commandant Anand Kumar of the 199 Battalion, Commandant Sunil Kumar Rahi of the 85 Battalion and Commandant Alok Awasthi of the 202 CoBRA Battalion, while Second-in-Command Vinod Kumar led the mission.