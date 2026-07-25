CRPF, CoBRA Recover 6 Maoist Dumps Laden With IED-Making Material In Chhattisgarh Forest
Security forces recovered six hidden Maoist dumps containing IED-making material, explosives, uniforms and communication equipment during a joint search operation in Bijapur.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Bijapur: Security forces have recovered six hidden Maoist dumps containing a large cache of IED-making material, explosives and other equipment during a special search operation in the forests of Hiramgunda (Pedia) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Saturday.
The joint operation was launched on July 22 based on specific intelligence inputs under the supervision of CRPF Range Bijapur DIG B S Negi.
The operation was guided by Commandant Anand Kumar of the 199 Battalion, Commandant Sunil Kumar Rahi of the 85 Battalion and Commandant Alok Awasthi of the 202 CoBRA Battalion, while Second-in-Command Vinod Kumar led the mission.
A joint team led by Assistant Commandant Rajeev Kumar (B/199 Company), Deputy Commandant T. Umakanta Mitei (A/85 Company) and Deputy Commandant Kamlesh Indora (B/202 CoBRA) carried out an intensive search in the Hiramgunda forest covering the Pedia and Mutvandi areas. The personnel cordoned off the area and conducted a systematic search with extreme caution.
During the operation, security forces recovered six separate Maoist dumps concealed in the forest. The seized cache included IED-making material, cordex wire, detonators, gunpowder, radio sets, electrical equipment, Maoist uniforms and other daily-use items. In all, around 30 different types of materials were recovered.
The CRPF said the 199 Battalion remains committed to ensuring the safety of civilians and promoting peace and development in the region. It added that intelligence-based operations will continue in the coming days.
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