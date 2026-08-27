Crowds Swarm Delhi-NCR Bus Depots For UPSRTC Free Rides On Raksha Bandhan
Despite 400 additional UPSRTC buses being deployed between August 27 and 30, commuters are facing hours of waiting and inconvenience.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST|
Updated : August 27, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: A massive surge of passengers flooded bus terminals across Delhi-NCR region following the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement of free travel for women and one companion on UPSRTC buses during Raksha Bandhan.
With the scheme effective from 6 am on August 27 to midnight on August 29, bus depots namely Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, Kashmere Gate, and Sarai Kale Khan are witnessing a massive rush of passengers.
Commuters heading from Delhi-NCR to various cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, started arriving at bus terminals early in the morning but had to wait for long hours despite claims of additional buses.
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to operate approximately 400 additional roadways buses and increase the frequency of regular services during this period to facilitate travel. On normal days, around 850 to 900 UPSRTC buses operate from these terminals daily.
According to UPSRTC Regional Manager Anshu Bhatnagar, drivers and conductors performing extra duty are being incentivised with a payment of 55 paise per kilometre, allowing them to earn an additional pay of upto Rs 1,200. Furthermore, extra ticket counters, 'Anti-Romeo Squads' and police forces have been deployed to ensure security.
However, when the ETV Bharat team conducted an on-the-ground assessment at the Anand Vihar and Kaushambi bus depots, passengers were found waiting at the bus depot for hours. The announcement of free travel has led to a massive spike in the number of women passengers, resulting in a chaotic scramble for seats.
Even on reserved and AC buses, passengers are unable to secure seats due to prior bookings. Crowds of passengers thronged the foot-over-bridge connecting Anand Vihar Road and Kaushambi depot. Police personnel were deployed on the bridge to prevent pushing, shoving, or any untoward incidents.
Waiting For Hours To Board Buses, Say Commuters
Passengers wandering for hours at the bus depots shared their grievances regarding the government's arrangements. A passenger, Dayavati, said, "I need to go to my maternal home in Bulandshahr to celebrate Rakhi. I had to wait for hours looking for a bus at both Anand Vihar and Kaushambi depots. After a long period of distress, I finally managed to find a bus."
Another female passenger, Lakshmi, said, "I came to Kaushambi bus depot alone to travel to Khurja. I have been standing here for over an hour, yet there is no one to inform me which bus is available or when. It is causing immense inconvenience."
Rajesh, who is heading to his hometown with his family, said, "I need to travel to my village in Mainpuri with my family and children. We first went to Anand Vihar from Narela but couldn't find a bus, so we came to Kaushambi. We have been struggling here for hours with small children and luggage."
Echoing the same Guddi, a passenger, said, "I have been wandering around Kaushambi depot for two hours trying to get to Gulaothi. The government claims that extra buses have been deployed, but where exactly are they?"
Another commuter, Ravi Saxena said, "I need to go to Bareilly with my family. We couldn't get seats on an AC bus; the staff informed us that all seats were already booked. We were willing to pay via UPI or cash, but due to the unavailability of seats, we eventually had to depart on a standard bus after waiting for several hours."
UPSRTC Asks Staff To Ensure Passenger Safety
Officials from UPSRTC said that the sudden surge in the crowd is due to the waiver of fares for a co-passenger accompanying a female traveler between August 27 and August 29.
Assistant Regional Manager Bhatnagar said bus trips are being continuously increased to provide relief to passengers, and staff members have been kept on alert to ensure passenger safety and provide assistance. Every possible help is being extended to the passengers, Bhatnagar said.
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