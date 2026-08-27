ETV Bharat / state

Crowds Swarm Delhi-NCR Bus Depots For UPSRTC Free Rides On Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: A massive surge of passengers flooded bus terminals across Delhi-NCR region following the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement of free travel for women and one companion on UPSRTC buses during Raksha Bandhan.

With the scheme effective from 6 am on August 27 to midnight on August 29, bus depots namely Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, Kashmere Gate, and Sarai Kale Khan are witnessing a massive rush of passengers.

Commuters heading from Delhi-NCR to various cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, started arriving at bus terminals early in the morning but had to wait for long hours despite claims of additional buses.

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to operate approximately 400 additional roadways buses and increase the frequency of regular services during this period to facilitate travel. On normal days, around 850 to 900 UPSRTC buses operate from these terminals daily.

According to UPSRTC Regional Manager Anshu Bhatnagar, drivers and conductors performing extra duty are being incentivised with a payment of 55 paise per kilometre, allowing them to earn an additional pay of upto Rs 1,200. Furthermore, extra ticket counters, 'Anti-Romeo Squads' and police forces have been deployed to ensure security.

However, when the ETV Bharat team conducted an on-the-ground assessment at the Anand Vihar and Kaushambi bus depots, passengers were found waiting at the bus depot for hours. The announcement of free travel has led to a massive spike in the number of women passengers, resulting in a chaotic scramble for seats.

Even on reserved and AC buses, passengers are unable to secure seats due to prior bookings. Crowds of passengers thronged the foot-over-bridge connecting Anand Vihar Road and Kaushambi depot. Police personnel were deployed on the bridge to prevent pushing, shoving, or any untoward incidents.

Waiting For Hours To Board Buses, Say Commuters