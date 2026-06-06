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Devotee Dies At Banke Bihari Temple In UP's Mathura

Mathura: A 55-year-old devotee from Guna in Madhya Pradesh died while visiting the Shri Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on Saturday.

The deceased, Bhagat Singh, had been to the shrine with his family when his health deteriorated. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. City SSP Rajiv Kumar said Bhagat's health deteriorated in the morning near the Shri Thakur Banke Bihari Temple. "He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but doctors declared him brought dead. The 55-year-old had come here with his family from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh. His family took his body to the native village without postmortem," he said.

Meanwhile, temples in Mathura have been witnessing a surge in devotees during the Purushottam month. Administration sources said, more than 2,00,000 devotees performed the 'Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama' at the Shri Thakur Banke Bihari Temple on Saturday. Lakhs of devotees from far and wide are visiting Mathura's major temples during Purushottam month and the weekend holiday.