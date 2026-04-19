Crowd Spirals Out of Control At Surat Station As Migrant Workers Head Home; Police Lathi-Charge
Congress leader has asked for better crowd management at Udhna railway station and facilities for passengers.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Surat: Chaos broke out at Udhna railway station in Gujarat's Surat on Sunday as thousands of migrant workers attempted to board trains bound for their hometowns following summer vacations and factory shutdowns. However, the situation soon went out of control, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge, leaving many workers injured.
Long queues stretching over two kilometres were seen outside the station as over 8,000 workers had gathered at the station for special trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Tension arose when some passengers attempted to bypass the queue. This led to a stampede-like situation, resulting which, police and Railway Protection Force personnel intervened with batons to restore order.
In view of the summer rush, the Railways has introduced two special trains for migrant passengers bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Following which, passengers arrived at the Udhna railway station in massive numbers.
However, after arriving at the station, passengers became frustrated due to the insufficient number of trains available to accommodate the huge crowds.
Passengers complained of having waited for over 16 hours to board trains. Some workers, standing in the queue, fainted due to the unbearable heat and suffocating conditions. Many of them also struggled to get access to drinking water, and when arrangements were finally made, chaos ensued. Thirsty passengers were seen snatching water bottles from one another.
Amidst this chaotic situation, a young man, identified as Abhijit, had set out for Prayagraj to immerse his late wife's ashes in the Ganges. However, due to the massive crowds, he was unable to board the train. Moved by the plight of this youth, who had been wandering for hours in an attempt to fulfill his wife's final wish, the Railway Police demonstrated great humanity and safely escorted him and his family to the Tapti Ganga Express.
Such scenes of overcrowding and chaotic rushes have become an annual occurrence during Holi, Diwali, and the summer vacations at the Udhna railway station, which is otherwise regarded as a source of pride for Surat. A shed outside the station, with a capacity for 1,500 people, is insufficient to accommodate the huge crowd.
Gujarat Congress state president Amit Chavda said Surat is the hometown of state home minister Harsh Sanghavi yet every year migrant workers face lathi-charges, lack access to drinking water and wait for hours to board trains. Proper arrangements must be made for passengers, and an investigation should be conducted into the lathi-charge incident.
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