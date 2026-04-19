ETV Bharat / state

Crowd Spirals Out of Control At Surat Station As Migrant Workers Head Home; Police Lathi-Charge

Surat: Chaos broke out at Udhna railway station in Gujarat's Surat on Sunday as thousands of migrant workers attempted to board trains bound for their hometowns following summer vacations and factory shutdowns. However, the situation soon went out of control, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge, leaving many workers injured.

Long queues stretching over two kilometres were seen outside the station as over 8,000 workers had gathered at the station for special trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Tension arose when some passengers attempted to bypass the queue. This led to a stampede-like situation, resulting which, police and Railway Protection Force personnel intervened with batons to restore order.

In view of the summer rush, the Railways has introduced two special trains for migrant passengers bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Following which, passengers arrived at the Udhna railway station in massive numbers.

However, after arriving at the station, passengers became frustrated due to the insufficient number of trains available to accommodate the huge crowds.