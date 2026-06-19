ETV Bharat / state

Cross-Voting In MLC Polls In Karnataka: BJP President Summons Karnataka Party Chief

BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra during the BJP Karnataka Organisation meeting at Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin has summoned Karnataka party chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa and some other leaders over cross-voting in the state Legislative Council polls. Nabin has taken a serious exception to the cross-voting in the elections and asked Yediyurappa and other leaders to meet him on June 23 here, party sources told PTI.

In the first electoral battle since the new government under Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took charge in Karnataka, the ruling Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to polls, while the opposition BJP bagged two.

The results also brought to light cross-voting by BJP and JD(S) legislators in favour of Congress candidates, as the total number of votes received by the ruling party is 151, which is 11 votes more than the expected 140 votes, sources said.

Eight candidates were in the fray for seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha. Votes were subsequently counted in the evening.