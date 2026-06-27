ETV Bharat / state

Cross-voting In MLC elections: BJP's Fact-Finding Committee Submits Report

Bengaluru: The BJP's fact-finding committee led by party's former national general secretary C.T. Ravi submitted its report on cross-voting during the recent Legislative Council elections from the assembly to BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra.

A three-page letter was submitted to Vijayendra in a sealed envelope at the state BJP office here.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the report, Ravi said the committee listed the number of MLAs suspected of cross-voting. However, he refused to divulge details of the findings, stating that the internal investigation report's findings could not be revealed.

But he said as many as 11 MLAs from the BJP-JDS combine voted for Congress candidates. "While 3 BJP MLAs cross-voted and one vote was declared invalid, the remaining votes belonged to the JDS," he said.