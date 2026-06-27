Cross-voting In MLC elections: BJP's Fact-Finding Committee Submits Report
MLC C T Ravi, who headed the panel, said the report listed the number of MLAs who cross-voted in the MLC elections.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: The BJP's fact-finding committee led by party's former national general secretary C.T. Ravi submitted its report on cross-voting during the recent Legislative Council elections from the assembly to BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra.
A three-page letter was submitted to Vijayendra in a sealed envelope at the state BJP office here.
Speaking to reporters after submitting the report, Ravi said the committee listed the number of MLAs suspected of cross-voting. However, he refused to divulge details of the findings, stating that the internal investigation report's findings could not be revealed.
But he said as many as 11 MLAs from the BJP-JDS combine voted for Congress candidates. "While 3 BJP MLAs cross-voted and one vote was declared invalid, the remaining votes belonged to the JDS," he said.
After the legislative election results showed cross-voting by the BJP MLAs, Vijayendra formed a fact-finding committee under Ravi and asked it to submit its report at the earliest. "We submitted the report in just four days," he said.
While preparing the report, he said the committee collected the opinions of suspected MLAs, candidates and leaders from both parties, in addition to considering local circumstantial evidence.
When asked if action would be initiated against the MLAs who cross-voted, Ravi said the committee had done what the party president asked. "Now he and the party high command will make a decision on this," he added.