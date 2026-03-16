ETV Bharat / state

Cross Voting By Congress, BJD Legislators Marks Election To Rajya Sabha From Odisha

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Cross voting by legislators of Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) marked the election to Rajya Sabha from Odisha on Monday. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Das clarified that three of the party's MLAs cross voted during the election to four seats from the state in the upper House of the Parliament. The legislators from Congress who voted for the BJP are Dasharathi Gamang, Sofia Firdous and Ramesh Jena, said Das. Similarly, seven BJD MLAs-Chakramani Kanwar, Souvic Biswal and Subashini Jena, Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathi, Jayadev MLA Naba Malik, suspended BJD MLAs Sanatan Mahakud and Arabind Mohapatra cross voted during the election. Tripathi said, "I voted with respect for Biju Babu's successor. Biju Janata Dal was formed as an anti-Congress party. By voting for Dilip Ray, I supported the opinions of the people of my constituency. The party did not give importance to the opinions of the members. Therefore, I answered the party democratically through my vote. I voted against the unreasonable cooperation of BJD and Congress."

