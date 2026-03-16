Cross Voting By Congress, BJD Legislators Marks Election To Rajya Sabha From Odisha
Three legislators from Congress and seven from BJD cross voted in the election the results of which will be declared on Monday evening.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Cross voting by legislators of Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) marked the election to Rajya Sabha from Odisha on Monday.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Das clarified that three of the party's MLAs cross voted during the election to four seats from the state in the upper House of the Parliament. The legislators from Congress who voted for the BJP are Dasharathi Gamang, Sofia Firdous and Ramesh Jena, said Das.
Similarly, seven BJD MLAs-Chakramani Kanwar, Souvic Biswal and Subashini Jena, Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathi, Jayadev MLA Naba Malik, suspended BJD MLAs Sanatan Mahakud and Arabind Mohapatra cross voted during the election.
Tripathi said, "I voted with respect for Biju Babu's successor. Biju Janata Dal was formed as an anti-Congress party. By voting for Dilip Ray, I supported the opinions of the people of my constituency. The party did not give importance to the opinions of the members. Therefore, I answered the party democratically through my vote. I voted against the unreasonable cooperation of BJD and Congress."
Similarly, Chaudwar MLA Souvic Biswal said, "I voted for the one who has the blessings of late Biju Patnaik. I can never forget the injustice and oppression done to my father, Pravat Biswal. Because I know what kind of person my father was. To date, in his political career, he has never taken a single rupee as a bribe from anyone. But the Biju Janata Dal branded him as a thief... Today, I feel a little peace that whatever I did was right. My father was implicated in the chit fund case by the Biju Janata Dal. Yes, I have taken revenge." Biswal said he voted for Independent candidate Dilip Ray to take revenge for the injustice meted out to his father.
Five candidates are in the fray for the four seats that will fall vacant on the April 2. The BJP has fielded its state president, Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar, while former Union Minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent with the support of the party.
The Opposition BJD has nominated party leader Santrupta Mishra and eminent physician Dr Datteswar Hota, whose candidature is supported by other opposition parties, the Congress and the CPI (M). In the 147-member Assembly, the BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, while the BJD has 48 members after the suspension of two of its legislators.
The Congress has 14 MLAs and the CPI(M) one member. As neither major party has the required first-preference votes for the fourth seat, the polling is being closely watched amid apprehensions of cross-voting.
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