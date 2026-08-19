Crores Worth Fake Medicines Seized In Karnataka; Govt Plans SIT Probe Into Interstate Counterfeit Drug Network
Medicines, vials, labels, packaging materials and manufacturing equipment valued at Rs 4.91crore were seized from an allegedly unlicensed facility in Ramanagara, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major development, Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration has uncovered an alleged interstate counterfeit drug network following seizure of fake medicines, injections, labels, packaging materials and manufacturing equipment worth Rs 4.91 crore from an allegedly unlicensed facility in Ramanagara district on Tuesday. The state government is now planning to conduct a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and seek the cooperation of the Centre to trace the drug network.
A raid was conducted by officers of the Drugs Control Division on August 18 based on specific information that the facility was allegedly being used to manufacture, fill, relabel and package medicines under the names of pharmaceutical companies, including international brands.
One person, identified as Prabhadev, has been arrested, officials said.
State Health Minister UT Khader said investigators suspect Prashant, a key operator in the racket, is based in Dubai, and a probe is underway to ascertain his alleged role and trace the financial transactions and international connections.
Khader said the operation has exposed a network that extends beyond Karnataka, with counterfeit medicines allegedly being produced in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and other states before being relabelled with multinational company names and supplied to hospitals and pharmacies.
"This is not a problem confined to Karnataka. Counterfeit drugs are allegedly being manufactured in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and other states, labelled in the names of multinational companies and supplied through different channels," Khader said.
The minister said he discussed the matter with Home Minister Priyank Kharge and called for a joint investigation involving the police, Health Department and Drugs Control authorities.
"We need a joint investigation involving the police, Health Department and Drugs Control authorities. The source of the drugs, logistics network, middlemen, financial transactions and final buyers must all be identified," he said.
Govt Planning SIT Probe And Seek Centre's Help
A decision on constituting the SIT is expected after consultations. Karnataka government will also approach the Centre and concerned central agencies, as the suspected network spans several states.
The seized stock includes medicines and injections reportedly used in intensive care units. Khader said an injection with a market price of nearly Rs 20,000 was allegedly being supplied for Rs 5000-6000, raising questions about whether hospitals and other institutional buyers ignored the unusually low prices.
"Hospital and pharmacy owners also have a responsibility to verify where medicines come from. If anyone knowingly purchased counterfeit drugs at a low price and charged patients the regular market rate, they must be held accountable," Khader said.
The largest seizure was 5,640 bottles of Cefiavigent 2.5, valued at Rs 3.38 crore. Officials also seized 1,531 bottles of Hizlam injection worth Rs 52.24 lakh, 30 boxes of expired medicines worth Rs 35 lakh and 470 bottles of Xavitaz injection valued at Rs 27.49 lakh.
Other seized products include 264 bottles of Pfizer-labelled Emblaveo worth ₹20.59 lakh, 165 Zavicefta injections, 44 bottles each of Tigynt and Tignvet, 190 Aztreo injections and 50 Trezam injections.
An injection-filling unit valued at Rs five lakh, along with stoppers, caps, counterfeit labels and packaging materials, was also recovered. The total stated value of the seizure was Rs 4,91,49,575.
Officials suspect that imitation labels were printed and stickers and sprays were used to remove existing labels before the products were repackaged. Authorities are examining how the packaging resembling established pharmaceutical brands was produced and whether hospitals, pharmacies, wholesalers or other intermediaries knowingly purchased the medicines.
Meanwhile, the premises has been sealed and legal action has been initiated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and other applicable laws.
Khader said 345 enforcement actions involving suspected counterfeit or illegal medicines had already been taken, with further details to be released separately. The government has also proposed recognising and rewarding the police personnel whose information led to the raid.
The FDA will intensify surprise inspections of pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers and other establishments. Drug inspectors will verify batch numbers through the department's portal to check whether medicines are genuine and obtained from authorised suppliers.
Khader said accountability must extend through the entire supply chain, from illegal manufacturers to those who knowingly stock or administer counterfeit products. "This concerns the life and health of every patient. No manufacturer, distributor, hospital, pharmacy or official involved in protecting such a network will be spared," he said.
The health minister has appealed to the Centre to support a wider investigation, citing that the alleged network involves several states and international pharmaceutical brands. He said a decision on forming a special investigation team would be taken after discussions with the Home Minister.
Responding separately to concerns about varying diagnostic-test charges, Khader said the issue had been discussed with the Union Health Ministry and that the government would examine possible measures on pricing.
The FDA warned that counterfeit, expired and improperly manufactured medicines could endanger patients and said stringent action would follow against anyone involved in their manufacture, storage, relabelling, distribution or sale.
Meanwhile, the government has also proposed recognising and rewarding the police personnel whose information led to the raid. Further searches and coordinated investigations are expected as authorities trace the wider network and determine whether counterfeit medicines have already reached patients in Karnataka or other states.