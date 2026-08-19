ETV Bharat / state

Crores Worth Fake Medicines Seized In Karnataka; Govt Plans SIT Probe Into Interstate Counterfeit Drug Network

Bengaluru: In a major development, Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration has uncovered an alleged interstate counterfeit drug network following seizure of fake medicines, injections, labels, packaging materials and manufacturing equipment worth Rs 4.91 crore from an allegedly unlicensed facility in Ramanagara district on Tuesday. The state government is now planning to conduct a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and seek the cooperation of the Centre to trace the drug network.

A raid was conducted by officers of the Drugs Control Division on August 18 based on specific information that the facility was allegedly being used to manufacture, fill, relabel and package medicines under the names of pharmaceutical companies, including international brands.

One person, identified as Prabhadev, has been arrested, officials said.

State Health Minister UT Khader said investigators suspect Prashant, a key operator in the racket, is based in Dubai, and a probe is underway to ascertain his alleged role and trace the financial transactions and international connections.

Khader said the operation has exposed a network that extends beyond Karnataka, with counterfeit medicines allegedly being produced in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and other states before being relabelled with multinational company names and supplied to hospitals and pharmacies.

Karnataka health minister UT Khader (ETV Bharat)

"This is not a problem confined to Karnataka. Counterfeit drugs are allegedly being manufactured in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and other states, labelled in the names of multinational companies and supplied through different channels," Khader said.

The minister said he discussed the matter with Home Minister Priyank Kharge and called for a joint investigation involving the police, Health Department and Drugs Control authorities.

"We need a joint investigation involving the police, Health Department and Drugs Control authorities. The source of the drugs, logistics network, middlemen, financial transactions and final buyers must all be identified," he said.

Govt Planning SIT Probe And Seek Centre's Help

A decision on constituting the SIT is expected after consultations. Karnataka government will also approach the Centre and concerned central agencies, as the suspected network spans several states.

The seized stock includes medicines and injections reportedly used in intensive care units. Khader said an injection with a market price of nearly Rs 20,000 was allegedly being supplied for Rs 5000-6000, raising questions about whether hospitals and other institutional buyers ignored the unusually low prices.