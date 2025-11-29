Sarpanch Posts 'On Sale' | Auctions And Unanimous Deals Rock Telangana Local Body Polls
Published : November 29, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the local body polls in Telangana, grassroots democracy is being overshadowed by cash deals, village-level auctions and backroom settlements for Sarpanch posts.
The state election commission has announced that the gram panchayat polls will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17, with voting from 7 am to 1 pm.
While local leaders and political parties are busy campaigning and supporting their chosen candidates for Sarpanch and Ward member posts, a peculiar pattern is emerging across multiple villages: Public auctions are being held among Sarpanch aspirants and the highest bidder is said to be elected unanimously.
Positions that are meant to be filled through secret ballot and universal franchise are instead being "won" by those ready to pay from several lakhs to nearly a crore of rupees, with many villages bypassing any real contest through "unanimous" selections.
According to sources, in Hanwada mandal's Tankara village in Mahabubnagar district, a local aspirant publicly declared that he was ready to spend up to Rs 1 crore to secure the Sarpanch post.
In Doddipally of Nawabpet mandal, both the Sarpanch and Sub‑Sarpanch posts were settled without a single vote being cast, after an internal agreement among villagers that shut out any electoral competition.
The pattern is even more stark in Jogulamba Gadwal district, carved out of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar. In Mittadoddi village of Gattu mandal, the Sarpanch post was awarded to one villager involved in the seed business who agreed to pay Rs 90 lakh to the village community.
In the same mandal, the Sarpanch seat in Gorlakhandoddi is said to have gone for Rs 57 lakh, while in Lingapuram it fetched about Rs 34 lakh in a local auction.
In Gadwal mandal, another seed seller, sources said, secured the Sarpanch post in Kondapalli for Rs 60 lakh, while in Nalladevunipalli (Kurvapalli) the position is said to have been "booked" for Rs 45 lakh, with Rs 15 lakh taken as advance.
In Veerapuram, villagers reportedly conducted an auction at around Rs 50 lakh, though the final outcome is not yet clear.
In Maldakal mandal, the Sarpanch post of Saddalonipalli was given away unanimously after an internal settlement said to involve around Rs 42 lakh.
Local observers say these huge amounts are often raised through community contributions, informal lenders or by politically ambitious candidates who hope to recoup their investment later by leveraging power, contracts and influence after assuming office.
With panchayat elections nearing, the auctioning and "pricing" of Sarpanch posts has become a deeply entrenched practice in several pockets of the united Mahabubnagar region, even as authorities remain largely silent in public.
The practice is not confined to Mahabubnagar and Gadwal. In a strikingly similar episode in Joggudem, a habitation in Kamepalli mandal of Khammam district populated entirely by members of the ST Lambadi community, villagers openly auctioned the Sarpanch post reserved for an ST woman ahead of the second phase of local body polls.
The panchayat, which has eight wards and 793 voters, saw seven aspirants participate in a public bidding exercise on Friday. The bidding started at Rs 5,16,000 and escalated sharply before local farmer Bhukya Lakshman emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 20 lakh, placed on behalf of his wife, Saidamma, who intends to contest for the Sarpanch seat.
Village elders in Joggudem laid down strict payment conditions: Rs 5 lakh must be paid immediately on Saturday, while the remaining Rs 15 lakh must be cleared by the 30th of this month, when nominations are set to begin.
A written agreement stipulates that if the full amount is not paid within the deadline, the opportunity to contest will pass to the second‑highest bidder, who quoted Rs 16 lakh. It was also decided among participants that the posts of Sub‑Sarpanch and ward members would be distributed among other villagers, reflecting a complete parallel arrangement to the formal electoral process.
Joggudem villagers have resolved that the Rs 20 lakh collected through the auction will be used for the construction of the Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple, claiming that the contribution will benefit the entire community. However, the move raises serious questions about the commodification of public office, the fairness of elections and the pressures that may fall on the eventual office‑bearer to recover the investment.
Reacting to reports from Joggudem, Kamepalli Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Ravinder said the administration has no official information about any such auction having taken place in the village. He maintained that government‑conducted elections would be held strictly as per the rules and procedures laid down by the Election Commission.
