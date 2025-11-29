ETV Bharat / state

Sarpanch Posts 'On Sale' | Auctions And Unanimous Deals Rock Telangana Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of the local body polls in Telangana, grassroots democracy is being overshadowed by cash deals, village-level auctions and backroom settlements for Sarpanch posts.

The state election commission has announced that the gram panchayat polls will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17, with voting from 7 am to 1 pm.

While local leaders and political parties are busy campaigning and supporting their chosen candidates for Sarpanch and Ward member posts, a peculiar pattern is emerging across multiple villages: Public auctions are being held among Sarpanch aspirants and the highest bidder is said to be elected unanimously.

Positions that are meant to be filled through secret ballot and universal franchise are instead being "won" by those ready to pay from several lakhs to nearly a crore of rupees, with many villages bypassing any real contest through "unanimous" selections.

According to sources, in Hanwada mandal's Tankara village in Mahabubnagar district, a local aspirant publicly declared that he was ready to spend up to Rs 1 crore to secure the Sarpanch post.

In Doddipally of Nawabpet mandal, both the Sarpanch and Sub‑Sarpanch posts were settled without a single vote being cast, after an internal agreement among villagers that shut out any electoral competition.

The pattern is even more stark in Jogulamba Gadwal district, carved out of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar. In Mittadoddi village of Gattu mandal, the Sarpanch post was awarded to one villager involved in the seed business who agreed to pay Rs 90 lakh to the village community.

In the same mandal, the Sarpanch seat in Gorlakhandoddi is said to have gone for Rs 57 lakh, while in Lingapuram it fetched about Rs 34 lakh in a local auction.

In Gadwal mandal, another seed seller, sources said, secured the Sarpanch post in Kondapalli for Rs 60 lakh, while in Nalladevunipalli (Kurvapalli) the position is said to have been "booked" for Rs 45 lakh, with Rs 15 lakh taken as advance.

In Veerapuram, villagers reportedly conducted an auction at around Rs 50 lakh, though the final outcome is not yet clear.