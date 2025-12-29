Crores Looted In 5 Mins: Karnataka Gold Robbery CCTV Footage Shows How Daylight Heist Was Carried Out
The CCTV shows terrified customers, one of whom had a child with her, cornered in the shop as the robbers go on about their heist.
Mysuru: The CCTV footage of the Karnataka gold robbery that took place in Mysuru on Sunday shows the brazenness with which the heist was carried out. A gang of at least five men armed with pistols barged into the Sky Gold and Diamonds showroom in Hunsur at around 2 pm and, within barely five minutes, looted around 7 kg of gold and diamonds worth 10 crore.
The gang then fled on bikes, leaving the employees and the customers who were held at gunpoint shocked. The CCTV footage shows one of the looters brandishing a gun and signalling the store employees to sit down. Another armed dacoit wearing a helmet hurriedly starts removing the jewellery from the display stands onto the counter. His face is clearly visible in a few shots as he signals to his accomplices and looks up to pull the displayed ornaments.
Within seconds, a pile of jewellery accumulates on the glass counter. Another robber who is doing the same on the other end of the shop then brings his bag to his accomplice. They both start picking up the jewellery from the pile and putting it in the bag. A third gunman is seen dragging another store employee from outside and forcing him to sit along with others held at gunpoint.
The CCTV also shows terrified customers, one of whom had a child with her, cornered in the shop as the robbers go on about their heist. After the first rucksack is filled with jewellery, one of the robbers pulls out another large tote bag and hands it over to his accomplice to fill it with more gold ornaments displayed in the store.
The robbers go on emptying the store for about five minutes before they flee, but not before one of them picks up a bangle another had hurriedly dropped on the floor.
Speaking to IANS, one of the staffers recounted the terrifying moments of the brazen daylight robbery. He claimed that the gang looted around 7 kg of gold and diamonds worth Rs 10 crore from the showroom.
The staffer Raju said the assailants threatened them and then fled on two motorcycles. He said the incident occurred during lunchtime when a few employees had stepped out for lunch as part of their routine.
"Four of us went first and returned. The manager and others went out afterwards. While they were away, the robbery took place,” he said. Raju said the manager received information about the robbery through a message and rushed back to the showroom. "He tried to lock the front door to prevent the robbers from escaping. However, the robbers kicked the door open and opened fire at the manager," he said.
"After firing, they immediately stopped collecting jewellery and fled the spot. The manager narrowly escaped as he ran backwards," the staffer said.
He stated that before the manager returned, the robbers were looting the jewellery without any hurry. "They threatened us at gunpoint and carried out the robbery fearlessly. One of our staff members was forced to load the jewellery into bags after being threatened with a gun," he said.
According to Raju, the robbers were speaking in Hindi and ordered the staff to cooperate. "When they entered, they told us to sit down, repeatedly saying 'baith, baith' (sit, sit). I initially refused, and they tried to assault me and hit me with the gun. Since customers and children were present, we did not resist further," he said.
He added that customers inside the showroom were also terrified. "Many customers were wearing gold ornaments. They were scared both for their lives and for their jewellery," he said. Raju said that had the manager not returned in time, the robbers would have looted the entire stock. He added that the management had noticed the incident on CCTV footage from a remote location and alerted the manager, who rushed to the spot and locked the door from outside.
Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhana, Inspector General of Police M B Boralinagayya, and fingerprint experts visited the spot as part of the investigation. A case has been registered at the Hunsur police station.
Mysuru District In-Charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, according to IANS, said that no concrete clues had been gathered so far regarding the accused.
"Police are working on collecting evidence. Based on one incident, it cannot be concluded that the crime rate is high," he said. The minister added that the incident occurred on a main road and assured that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. "The Superintendent of Police has briefed me about the case, and appropriate action will be taken," he said.
