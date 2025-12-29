ETV Bharat / state

Crores Looted In 5 Mins: Karnataka Gold Robbery CCTV Footage Shows How Daylight Heist Was Carried Out

Mysuru: The CCTV footage of the Karnataka gold robbery that took place in Mysuru on Sunday shows the brazenness with which the heist was carried out. A gang of at least five men armed with pistols barged into the Sky Gold and Diamonds showroom in Hunsur at around 2 pm and, within barely five minutes, looted around 7 kg of gold and diamonds worth 10 crore.

The gang then fled on bikes, leaving the employees and the customers who were held at gunpoint shocked. The CCTV footage shows one of the looters brandishing a gun and signalling the store employees to sit down. Another armed dacoit wearing a helmet hurriedly starts removing the jewellery from the display stands onto the counter. His face is clearly visible in a few shots as he signals to his accomplices and looks up to pull the displayed ornaments.

Within seconds, a pile of jewellery accumulates on the glass counter. Another robber who is doing the same on the other end of the shop then brings his bag to his accomplice. They both start picking up the jewellery from the pile and putting it in the bag. A third gunman is seen dragging another store employee from outside and forcing him to sit along with others held at gunpoint.

The CCTV also shows terrified customers, one of whom had a child with her, cornered in the shop as the robbers go on about their heist. After the first rucksack is filled with jewellery, one of the robbers pulls out another large tote bag and hands it over to his accomplice to fill it with more gold ornaments displayed in the store.

The robbers go on emptying the store for about five minutes before they flee, but not before one of them picks up a bangle another had hurriedly dropped on the floor.

Speaking to IANS, one of the staffers recounted the terrifying moments of the brazen daylight robbery. He claimed that the gang looted around 7 kg of gold and diamonds worth Rs 10 crore from the showroom.

The staffer Raju said the assailants threatened them and then fled on two motorcycles. He said the incident occurred during lunchtime when a few employees had stepped out for lunch as part of their routine.