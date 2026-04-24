ETV Bharat / state

Bank Heist In Bihar's Hazaribagh: Robbers Decamp With Gold, Cash Worth Crores

Hazaribagh: Armed robbers decamped with gold and cash worth several crores of rupees from a branch of the Bank of Maharashtra in Barhi town of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Friday.

The robbers escaped with gold worth approximately Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore and Rs 4 lakh in cash. The heist was carried out in around 15 minutes. The robbers locked the bank's staff in the strong room at around 3:15 pm before fleeing. The staff were locked in the strong room for over one hour and were rescued by people who had been to the bank.

It is alleged that the robbers also assaulted the staff. One of the staff said five robbers arrived at the bank and one of them wore a helmet. The others had covered their faces with handkerchiefs and mask. "All of them were armed. We urged the robbers not to steal the gold as it belonged to customers. Several customers have availed loans against jewellery. But the robbers did not pay heed and forced the strong room open and stole the gold," said the staff..