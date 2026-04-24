Bank Heist In Bihar's Hazaribagh: Robbers Decamp With Gold, Cash Worth Crores
The accused locked the bank staff in the strong room before fleeing. The robbers were masked and armed.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Armed robbers decamped with gold and cash worth several crores of rupees from a branch of the Bank of Maharashtra in Barhi town of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Friday.
The robbers escaped with gold worth approximately Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore and Rs 4 lakh in cash. The heist was carried out in around 15 minutes. The robbers locked the bank's staff in the strong room at around 3:15 pm before fleeing. The staff were locked in the strong room for over one hour and were rescued by people who had been to the bank.
It is alleged that the robbers also assaulted the staff. One of the staff said five robbers arrived at the bank and one of them wore a helmet. The others had covered their faces with handkerchiefs and mask. "All of them were armed. We urged the robbers not to steal the gold as it belonged to customers. Several customers have availed loans against jewellery. But the robbers did not pay heed and forced the strong room open and stole the gold," said the staff..
The robbers had planned the robbery in detail. The staff said two of them entered the bank under the pretext of opening a current account. "Then, two more robbers entered from behind, armed with small weapons. They forced all the bank employees to step aside at gunpoint. They then assaulted the bank manager and, after carrying out the heist at gunpoint, left the bank within 15 minutes. Upon learning of the incident, Barhi SDPO Vimal Kumar arrived at the spot," he said.
"The exact amount of gold and cash looted from the bank can only be determined after collating it. Patrols have been intensified throughout the area to apprehend the criminals, and blockades are being established. An investigation is underway and the CCTV footage is being examined. The criminals will be arrested soon," said Kumar.
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