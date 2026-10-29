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Crores In Cash Found Buried Inside Drums At A Village In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

The operation was launched based on a tip-off that stolen money was concealed on the premises. ( Representative Image/ANI )

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Police seized a massive cash haul allegedly hidden inside three drums buried in a house in Prayagraj's Baraipur Ramnagar area, officials said on Thursday.

The operation, which lasted for more than five hours, took place at the ancestral home of Rakesh Yadav alias 'Mahakal,' under the Nawabganj Police Station limits.

“Following the information, we formed a specialised team, led by Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Pushkar Verma,” said Prayagraj Ganganagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar.

According to police, the operation was launched based on a tip-off that stolen money was concealed on the premises.

Before beginning the raid, the police team cut off power to the entire village to secure the area. “During excavation, the police teams found three large drums buried beneath the house, each filled with bundles of cash. The sheer volume of the seizure left personnel at the scene stunned,” Kumar said.

Police immediately sealed the currency before notifying the relevant tax and financial authorities of the recovery. Following the seizure, police cordoned off the residence alongside Yadav’s ancestral orchards and agricultural fields to facilitate a more extensive search of the property.

“We took Yadav’s brother, Bablu, into custody. His remaining family members are being questioned regarding the source of the funds. Due to the scale of the investigation, forces from several local police stations have been deployed across the area to maintain security,” the DCP said.