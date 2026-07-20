'Crores Down The Drain': Few Showers Of Rain Expose Kashmir's 'Smart City' Srinagar
Despite spending over Rs 2,575 crores on the 'Smart City' project, barely an hour's rain left the city roads into pools, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Srinagar: On a day when the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah staged a protest in Delhi demanding restoration of “rights and dignity of the people of J&K”, people in capital Srinagar back in the valley had to wade in knee-deep waters to reach their places of work.
A rain of barely an hour's duration during the early hours of Monday, turned the roads in the city, declared “smart” years ago, into open pools with stranded residents questioning the utility of the thousands of crores spent on the project.
According to official data accessed by ETV Bharat, 185 projects worth Rs 4,154.96 crore have been approved under the Smart City project launched in 2017. Out of these, 103 projects worth Rs 2,575.95 crore have been completed while 82 projects worth Rs 1,579.01 crore are under implementation.
But the massive funds hardly reflected on the ground on Monday when parts of the city were flooded by the rain. People complained that the drainage system had become defunct in most areas of Smart City Srinagar. Pools of water were seen in Khanyar, Baba Demb, Foreshore Road, Bemina, Eidgah, Lal Chowk and other areas of downtown Srinagar. The situation was particularly worse at Baba Demb area of Khanyar where motorists hesitated to drive vehicles leading to heavy gridlocks of traffic. Similar scenes were witnessed in other areas as well.
A local shopkeeper from Baba Demb, John Mohammad, said that the few showers of rain had submerged his electronic store and feared heavy losses. “Neither the concerned department nor the current government is paying attention to it. Despite appealing to the concerned authorities about the issue many times, there has been no improvement. Drainage systems are blocked everywhere and even the main roads in the city are flooded. If the drainage system built under the Srinagar Smart City Project were effective, this situation would be different,” John said.
Tourists visiting Nishat, Shalimar and other Mughal gardens in the city too narrated their ordeal as they were stuck on the Boulevard along the banks of Dal Lake for hours as the road was waterlogged due to the rain.
Questioning the crores in funds spent for storm water drainage post the 2014 deluge in Kashmir, social activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat claimed that Rs 300 Crore were provided post 2014 floods for Urban Flood Management Programme under the ambitious Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.
“Out of this amount Rs 103 Crores were provided to Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the construction of 49 storm water pumping stations in Srinagar to prevent waterlogging and flooding in low lying areas,” he said.
Despite the projects already completed some years back, Bhat said, ”We again face the same problem which we witnessed pre- 2014 floods”.
“Infact the situation is worse in Srinagar city especially and Rs 103 crores have gone down the drain. It is an irony that most of these stormwater pumping stations were connected with sewerage lines / drains in violation of environmental rules”.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and CEO of the Smart City project, Fazlul Haseeb said, “Rainfall was more than drainage capacity”.
“However, teams have been deployed in affected areas. We have identified nearly 60 hotspots. Both the city drainage and mechanical divisions are active”.
Commissioner SMC @FazLulhaseeb reviewed dewatering operations across Srinagar, inspected vulnerable areas & monitored dewatering operations. Directions were issued for round-the-clock response to ensure public safety and uninterrupted civic services.— Srinagar Municipal Corporation (@SMC_Srinagar) July 20, 2026
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The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next five days prompting district administrations to issue advisories for people to avoid vulnerable spots. The heavy rains in Poonch and Rajouri districts of J&K have caused heavy loss to life and property with at least 26 killed in the twin districts since Sunday.
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