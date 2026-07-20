ETV Bharat / state

'Crores Down The Drain': Few Showers Of Rain Expose Kashmir's 'Smart City' Srinagar

Srinagar: On a day when the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah staged a protest in Delhi demanding restoration of “rights and dignity of the people of J&K”, people in capital Srinagar back in the valley had to wade in knee-deep waters to reach their places of work.

A rain of barely an hour's duration during the early hours of Monday, turned the roads in the city, declared “smart” years ago, into open pools with stranded residents questioning the utility of the thousands of crores spent on the project.

According to official data accessed by ETV Bharat, 185 projects worth Rs 4,154.96 crore have been approved under the Smart City project launched in 2017. Out of these, 103 projects worth Rs 2,575.95 crore have been completed while 82 projects worth Rs 1,579.01 crore are under implementation.

A man stands near a shop amid waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, July 20, 2026. (IANS)

But the massive funds hardly reflected on the ground on Monday when parts of the city were flooded by the rain. People complained that the drainage system had become defunct in most areas of Smart City Srinagar. Pools of water were seen in Khanyar, Baba Demb, Foreshore Road, Bemina, Eidgah, Lal Chowk and other areas of downtown Srinagar. The situation was particularly worse at Baba Demb area of Khanyar where motorists hesitated to drive vehicles leading to heavy gridlocks of traffic. Similar scenes were witnessed in other areas as well.

A local shopkeeper from Baba Demb, John Mohammad, said that the few showers of rain had submerged his electronic store and feared heavy losses. “Neither the concerned department nor the current government is paying attention to it. Despite appealing to the concerned authorities about the issue many times, there has been no improvement. Drainage systems are blocked everywhere and even the main roads in the city are flooded. If the drainage system built under the Srinagar Smart City Project were effective, this situation would be different,” John said.