ETV Bharat / state

Crop Insurance Fraud Reported In 15 Rajasthan Districts, SOG To Supervise Probe

Jaipur: The Rajasthan agriculture department has been receiving complaints of irregularities from 15 different districts in the state about alleged fraud in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The department is conducting a confidential verification of the complaints. Where fraud is established, cases are being registered against the farmers concerned and those allegedly involved in the irregularities, officials said.

So far, FIRs have been registered in Tonk, Shahpura (Jaipur Rural), Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar.

Given the scale of the alleged irregularities, investigations into the cases will be conducted under the supervision of the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal has directed all Joint Directors of Agriculture (Extension) across the state to strengthen monitoring of the crop insurance scheme.

In a letter issued to the officials, Goyal said field-level personnel have an important role in preventing fraud under the scheme. He directed them to confidentially gather information about suspected irregularities through their sources and immediately report any discrepancies in insurance enrolment, post-harvest loss surveys and crop-cutting experiments.

According to the Agriculture Commissioner, complaints of allegedly fraudulent insurance policies have been received from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Churu, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, Tonk, Ajmer, Jaipur and Jaisalmer.

In view of the suspected large-scale fraud under the PMFBY, investigations into the cases registered so far are being conducted under SOG supervision. SOG ADG Vishal Bansal said several cases had been registered at different police stations across the state, and more FIRs could follow. An SOG officer has been sent to Nagaur to investigate the case registered there and gather factual information about the alleged fraud.

A case has been registered at the Pachodi police station in Nagaur district in connection with alleged fraud under the crop insurance scheme. The case came to light after an alleged fraudulent crop insurance policy was used to claim Rs 4.7 lakh on land belonging to a woman in Dujasar village.

Four persons, including the then coordinator, co-coordinator and an agent of the insurance company, have been named in the case. A similar alleged case of raising a claim through a fraudulent policy has also been reported from the Khinvsar area.