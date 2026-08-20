Crop Insurance Fraud Reported In 15 Rajasthan Districts, SOG To Supervise Probe
Given the scale of the alleged irregularities, investigations into the cases will be conducted under the supervision of the Rajasthan Special Operations Group
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan agriculture department has been receiving complaints of irregularities from 15 different districts in the state about alleged fraud in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
The department is conducting a confidential verification of the complaints. Where fraud is established, cases are being registered against the farmers concerned and those allegedly involved in the irregularities, officials said.
So far, FIRs have been registered in Tonk, Shahpura (Jaipur Rural), Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar.
Given the scale of the alleged irregularities, investigations into the cases will be conducted under the supervision of the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).
Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal has directed all Joint Directors of Agriculture (Extension) across the state to strengthen monitoring of the crop insurance scheme.
In a letter issued to the officials, Goyal said field-level personnel have an important role in preventing fraud under the scheme. He directed them to confidentially gather information about suspected irregularities through their sources and immediately report any discrepancies in insurance enrolment, post-harvest loss surveys and crop-cutting experiments.
According to the Agriculture Commissioner, complaints of allegedly fraudulent insurance policies have been received from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Churu, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, Tonk, Ajmer, Jaipur and Jaisalmer.
In view of the suspected large-scale fraud under the PMFBY, investigations into the cases registered so far are being conducted under SOG supervision. SOG ADG Vishal Bansal said several cases had been registered at different police stations across the state, and more FIRs could follow. An SOG officer has been sent to Nagaur to investigate the case registered there and gather factual information about the alleged fraud.
A case has been registered at the Pachodi police station in Nagaur district in connection with alleged fraud under the crop insurance scheme. The case came to light after an alleged fraudulent crop insurance policy was used to claim Rs 4.7 lakh on land belonging to a woman in Dujasar village.
Four persons, including the then coordinator, co-coordinator and an agent of the insurance company, have been named in the case. A similar alleged case of raising a claim through a fraudulent policy has also been reported from the Khinvsar area.
An SOG officer questioned the named accused at length as part of the investigation.
In another case, a departmental investigation found a confidential complaint of fraudulent insurance policies and claims in Kaloosar village of Suratgarh tehsil in Sri Ganganagar district to be genuine.
Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena directed the Joint Director of Agriculture (Extension), Sri Ganganagar, to register a police case against the CSC/e-Mitra operator and others allegedly involved in raising an insurance claim of around Rs 30 lakh through fraudulent means.
The minister has also directed officials to take strict action in the matter.
The investigation reportedly found that Banwari Lal insured a 10.37-hectare plot of his land for a groundnut crop. The same land was also insured for a groundnut crop over 10.37 hectares through CSC/e-Mitra operator Vikas Kumar. Another policy was allegedly issued in the name of Bijesh for the same land.
Banwari Lal reportedly raised claims totalling Rs 23.35 lakh through three insurance policies. He showed the same parcel of land as having been leased to Richhpal, who also insured the 10.37-hectare plot and raised a claim of Rs 7.80 lakh.
Three other individuals, Imichand, Pramila and Om Prakash, also allegedly obtained crop insurance policies for the same land. Their claims were rejected by the insurance company. The investigation has also raised allegations of possible collusion between the insurance company and the e-Mitra operator.
Agriculture Commissioner Goyal said Farmer ID has now been made mandatory along with crop insurance policies to help identify fraudulent applications quickly. The department will also scrutinise farmers who have taken crop insurance despite not having agricultural loans, he said.
Goyal said CSC/e-Mitra operators, farmers, middlemen, insurance employees and financial institutions are to avoid involvement in any fraudulent activity.
He said anyone found involved in fraud would face departmental and legal action. Farmers who have obtained fraudulent policies have been advised to get them cancelled voluntarily immediately, failing which action will be taken.
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