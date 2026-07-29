Crocodiles Spotted Strolling Road Near Rajasthan's Ranthambore After Flash Floods Hit Jhareti Stream
DFO Manas Singh said that the crocodiles emerged from the Mishra Darra due to heavy rainfall in the forest area on Tuesday.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: Heavy monsoon rainfall inundated the Ranthambore forests in Rajasthan, causing several natural waterfalls to overflow. The strong currents resulting from the heavy rain also washed several crocodiles out of Ranthambore's water bodies and into the surrounding areas.
According to sources, several crocodiles were swept out by the surging waters of the Jhareti stream that originates in the Ranthambore forest. On Tuesday night, five crocodiles were spotted moving along the Jhareti and the road connecting Kundera and Sawai Madhopur, near Sherpur village. Passersby said they saw the crocodiles on the road after the rain stopped and the water flow in the Jhareti stream subsided.
DFO Manas Singh said that the crocodiles emerged from the Mishra Darra due to heavy rainfall in the forest area on Tuesday. He further said crocodiles that had wandered out would be released back into the forest.
On Tuesday night, travellers on the main road saw four crocodiles moving along the Jhareti causeway, heading from the Ranthambore side towards Sherpur-Jhareti. Meanwhile, another crocodile was seen in the water on the main road.
The sight of the crocodiles brought the movement of pedestrians and vehicles to a temporary halt. Villagers from Sherpur present at the scene explained that heavy rains in the Ranthambore forests washed crocodiles from the Atal Sagar, Mishra Darra, and Aada Balaji reservoirs into the stream. They were seen walking on the Jhareti causeway and the main road once the stream's flow decreased at night. The presence of crocodiles near Sherpur village has caused panic among the residents.