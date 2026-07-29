ETV Bharat / state

Crocodiles Spotted Strolling Road Near Rajasthan's Ranthambore After Flash Floods Hit Jhareti Stream

Sawai Madhopur: Heavy monsoon rainfall inundated the Ranthambore forests in Rajasthan, causing several natural waterfalls to overflow. The strong currents resulting from the heavy rain also washed several crocodiles out of Ranthambore's water bodies and into the surrounding areas.

According to sources, several crocodiles were swept out by the surging waters of the Jhareti stream that originates in the Ranthambore forest. On Tuesday night, five crocodiles were spotted moving along the Jhareti and the road connecting Kundera and Sawai Madhopur, near Sherpur village. Passersby said they saw the crocodiles on the road after the rain stopped and the water flow in the Jhareti stream subsided.

DFO Manas Singh said that the crocodiles emerged from the Mishra Darra due to heavy rainfall in the forest area on Tuesday. He further said crocodiles that had wandered out would be released back into the forest.