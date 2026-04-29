ETV Bharat / state

Crocodile Drags, Kills Herdsman Near Chambal River In Rajasthan's Bundi

Villagers search the victim in Chambal River after the crocodile attack ( ETV Bharat )

Bundi: A herdsman was killed in a crocodile attack near the Chambal River at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in the Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said Wednesday.

Murli Gochar (45) of Ghatod village was dragged into the river by a large crocodile Monday morning while trying to move his goats away from the riverbank. The horrific incident was witnessed by his two sons, Chandra Prakash and Golu. They tried to rescue him but were unable to save their father.

Police said that during the rescue attempt, Chandra was severely injured. “Murli’s body was recovered around 1:30 pm with help from local villagers before a specialised rescue team arrived,” they said.