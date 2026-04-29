Crocodile Drags, Kills Herdsman Near Chambal River In Rajasthan's Bundi
The victim's family will receive compensation as per regulations governing such incidents, per the Forest department officials.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bundi: A herdsman was killed in a crocodile attack near the Chambal River at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in the Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said Wednesday.
Murli Gochar (45) of Ghatod village was dragged into the river by a large crocodile Monday morning while trying to move his goats away from the riverbank. The horrific incident was witnessed by his two sons, Chandra Prakash and Golu. They tried to rescue him but were unable to save their father.
Police said that during the rescue attempt, Chandra was severely injured. “Murli’s body was recovered around 1:30 pm with help from local villagers before a specialised rescue team arrived,” they said.
Station House Officer Deshraj Gurjar said, “One of Murli’s arms was completely severed from the shoulder. One of his legs was also mangled in two places. There are injury marks on various parts of his body. However, the crocodile did not consume the entire victim.”
The victim's sons said that the crocodile, estimated to be more than 10 feet long, remained near the scene for some time after the attack, with its head visible above the water, the victim’s sons said.
Police and forest officials launched a search operation after the attack while sending Murli’s body for a post-mortem examination. His son Chandra received medical treatment at Itawa.
“Murli’s last rites were performed after his son’s return. The family will receive compensation as per regulations governing such incidents,” the Forest Department confirmed.
The Chambal River, known for its crocodile population, puts a spotlight on safety near the water body, with authorities urging villagers to exercise caution when near the riverbanks.
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